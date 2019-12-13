Conecuh Brands Releases 4th Expression of Clyde May’s Cask Strength Continuity Program

GARDEN CITY, N.Y.— Conecuh Brands, LLC has launched its limited-edition release for the Clyde May’s brand this November. A limited-edition release of 3,000 bottles of the Clyde May’s 11 Year-Old Cask Strength Alabama Style Whiskey bottled at 120 Proof is available in time for the holidays.

The Clyde May’s 11 Year-Old Cask Strength Alabama Style Whiskey release is the most recent from the Cask Strength Continuity Program. The program began in 2016 with an 8 years old release, followed by a 9- and 10-years old release in 2017 and 2018 respectively. This selection will be available nationally with an SRP of $119.99.

“The release of this expression demonstrates the brand’s continued commitment to developing limited editions for our on and off premise trade partners and adding value to the brand,” says Roy Danis, President and CEO Conecuh Brands Ltd.

“We’ve also noticed the buzz on social media about this release and we’re proud to continue this tradition, “Danis continued. This year’s release is superb and I can’t even imagine how incredible the 2020 release will be,” said Danis.

About Clyde May’s Whiskey

Clyde May’s Whiskey has been distilled since 1946 and legal since 2001. More than 70 years of authenticity, dedication and perseverance is behind the brand. It’s the first official state spirit in the country and the official state spirit of Alabama. The Clyde May’s portfolio includes Clyde May’s Original Alabama Style Whiskey, Clyde May’s Straight Bourbon, Clyde May’s Straight Rye, Clyde May’s Special Reserve Alabama Style Whiskey and Clyde May’s Cask Strength Whiskey and Bourbon.

About Conecuh Brands LLC.

Founded in 2014, Conecuh Brands is a fully integrated, marketing and sales company. Led by Roy Danis, President and CEO, the company is focused on developing, marketing and maximizing the sales potential of quality super-premium spirits brands. Brands created and marketed by Conecuh Brands are delivered in world-class packaging at outstanding value. In addition to Clyde May’s Whiskey, the company also owns the award winning Próspero Tequila Portfolio in partnership with ‘global superstar’ Rita Ora.