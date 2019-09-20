Copper & Kings Launches American Craft Apple Brandy

LOUISVILLE, Ky.— Louisville-based Copper & Kings American Brandy Co. has extended its apple brandy line-up with a new 92 proof iteration, aged in Kentucky bourbon and new American white oak barrels.

The apple brandy is distilled exclusively from apple wine fermented from fresh-pressed apple juice in Vendome American copper pot stills. The apple brandy is unadulterated with boisé (oak flavor or infusion) and has no added apple flavors or essences. The spirit is non-chill filtered for added body, rich mouthfeel and natural flavor and a natural deep honey color.

American apple brandy is the second permanent apple brandy in the Copper & Kings stable, and joins the 100 proof Floodwall, aged in Kentucky bourbon barrels and sherry casks.

“Apple brandy is so authentically American, and right now we see an incredible burgeoning demand,” says Copper & Kings Founder Joe Heron. “We wanted a slightly more accessible apple brandy in our portfolio to complement the more luxury super-premium price point of our sherry cask finished Floodwall apple brandy. As we enter fall, peak apple season, this is perfect timing to take apple brandy to the next level.”

“This is a very clean, fresh expression,” says Master Distiller Brandon O’Daniel. “It has a beautiful natural apple nose and is nicely structured with a good backbone. It’s an easy drinker, even at 92 proof, and works just great in a highball, a classic cocktail or simply on the rocks. It’s very, very versatile. Right now, it’s what I am drinking at home. The finish is velvety smooth, some nice barrel body, it’s a really great example of American apple brandy.”

Copper & Kings Creative Director Ron Jasin says, “We want American Apple Brandy to be an obvious sibling to our American Craft (grape) brandy, so they live easily side by side as part of the same family,” says Copper & Kings Creative Director Ron Jasin. “A good analogy is bourbon and rye whiskey – apple brandy is the “rye whiskey” to grape brandy. It’s a natural progression.”

Copper & Kings American Apple Brandy (92 proof/45% ABV) – $35/750 mL

Available across Copper & Kings national distribution footprint and at the distillery.

Copper & Kings uses small batch copper pot-distillation to forge untraditional, non-derivative, pure pot-distilled American apple and grape brandies, absinthe, gin and Destillaré liqueurs that are non-chill filtered with no added sugar, colors, artificial flavors, or synthetic chemicals. The state-of-the-art distillery exclusively focuses on the distillation of brandy-based spirits. Copper & Kings, located at 1121 E. Washington St. in Butchertown, is owned by beverage entrepreneurs Joe and Lesley Heron.