Copper & Kings Launches “Northern Soul” Michigan Apple Brandy

LOUISVILLE, Ky.— Louisville-based Copper & Kings American Brandy Co. announces its latest unique barrel-finished, pure copper pot distilled American apple brandy, “Northern Soul,” a limited release aged in Michigan hard cider casks from famed Michigan cidery, Vander Mill.

The apple brandy is 57 months old, including 14 months of finishing in award-winning Vander Mill sixty-gallon hard cider casks, following an original 43 months in Kentucky bourbon barrels. Double-distilled using fermented fresh-pressed apple juice from Michigan, the spirit is non-chill filtered, nor adulterated with apple flavors, apple essences, boisé (oak flavor or infusion) or caramel color.

“We are tremendously proud of our apple brandy, and as proud of the wonderful fruit that we source exclusively in Michigan,” said Copper & Kings Master Distiller, Brandon O’Daniel. “We make an old school apple brandy, double-distilled Michigan apple wine fermented in Michigan to our unique specifications using fresh pressed apple juice. We don’t mess with it in terms of adding apple flavors, essences or caramel colors – this is it – distilled Michigan with a touch of K. E .N. tuckee. This apple brandy is very true to the fruit. Full on apple on the nose, and it has some nice red skin tannins and a little brown sugar. But really its authentic apple brandy from the tip of your tongue to the back of your throat. The Vander Mill cider casks not only add polish, but also some apple density. It’s a juicy start, with some light oak tannins and caramel, honey, then finishes slightly dry.”

“Michigan has it all. Great art, legendary music, natural beauty to end all natural beauty, and most of all fabulous people,” said Copper & Kings Co-Founder, Joe Heron. “We hope we do justice to the state and everything it stands for, this is us raising a glass with the people of the Mitten.”

Vander Mill Cider was established in 2006 and is a founding member of the Michigan Cider Association. Owner Paul Vander Heide said: “I’ve admired Copper & Kings and the folks there for many years. They share our values; authentic use of fruit, and continual innovation, enjoying themselves and collaborating with brewers, whiskey distillers, and of course with us at VDM – their first cider partnership. They’re fun to be with, good friends, and it’s just fantastic for us to champion Michigan, and everything we stand for, together.”

Copper & Kings Creative Director, Ron Jasin said: “I’m born and bred Detroit, transplanted to Kentucky. Capturing the essence of Michigan in a glass, reflecting and paying homage to the musicians and natural beauty of Michigan is just straight outright fun. This is cool. And I’m proud to be part of it.”

Northern Soul American Apple Brandy (111 proof/55.5% ABV) – $65/750 mL

Available as a collaborative single barrel selection at Tippins Market in Ann Arbor and Smitty’s Specialty Beverage in Grand Rapids. It is also available across Copper & Kings distribution footprint in Michigan, as well as at the distillery.

Copper & Kings American Gin, Brandy, Absinthe and Destillaré liqueurs are double-distilled exclusively in copper pot stills, and are non-chill filtered and unadulterated. The full portfolio of the fine distilled spirits includes:

Copper & Kings American Craft Brandy (90 proof/45% ABV) – $35/750 mL

Copper & Kings American Apple Brandy (92 proof/45% ABV) – $35/750 mL

Copper & Kings American Butchertown Brandy (124 proof/62% ABV) – $60/750 mL

Copper & Kings Floodwall Apple Brandy (100 proof/50% ABV) – $45/750 mL

Copper & Kings, The History Of Lovers Distilled Rose Gin (90 proof/45% ABV) – $35/750 mL

Copper & Kings The Moons Of Juniper Gin (96 proof/48% ABV) – $35/750 mL

Copper & Kings, The Ninth Distilled Orange Gin Finished in Destillaré Orange Curaçao barrels (90 proof/45% ABV) – $35/750 mL

Copper & Kings American Dry Gin (92 proof/46% ABV) – $35/750 mL

Copper & Kings American Old Tom Gin (100 proof/50% ABV) – $35/750 mL

Copper & Kings Absinthe Blanche (130 proof/65% ABV) – $55/750 mL

Copper & Kings Barrel Finished Absinthe (130 proof/65% ABV) – $55/750 mL

Destillaré Intense Orange Curaçao (90 proof/45% ABV) – $35/750 mL

Destillaré Intense Pomegranate (90 proof/45% ABV) – $35/750 mL

Destillaré Intense Café (90 proof/45% ABV) – $35/750 mL

Destillaré Intense Chocolat (90 proof/45% ABV) – $35/750 mL

Copper & Kings American Brandy Co. distribution footprint includes the following 36 markets: Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin and Washington D.C.

