Copper & Kings Launches Two New Destillaré Luxury Liqueurs

LOUISVILLE, Ky.— Louisville-based Copper & Kings American Brandy Co. has announced its two latest pure copper pot-distilled luxury cordials: Destillaré Café, an intense coffee liqueur built with a robust cold brew natural coffee foundation; and Destillaré Chocolat, an intense chocolate liqueur using cocoa nibs steeped in brandy process. The cordials join an expanding Destillaré line-up that already includes Orange Curaçao and Pomegranate liqueurs.

Both liqueurs use an aged Copper & Kings American Brandy base, have no added artificial colors or flavors, and are non-chill filtered. The liqueurs are at Destillaré’s standard 90 proof and are sweetened with honey.

“Destillaré’s mission is to provide bartenders with exceptional tools to build the most delicious, inventive cocktails that they possibly can,” said Copper & Kings founder, Joe Heron. “Bartenders have thirsty imaginations, and we see them as the most inventive alchemists and magicians. Cordials are very exciting for us, not only for the creative palette they provide, but that for a category of such enormous size, there’s not been a lot of new thinking and innovation, and bartenders are looking for tools to expand their own repertoires.”

Master distiller Brandon O’Daniel described Destillaré’s process: “With Café, we take certified fair-trade cold brew made from Arabica coffee beans and add it to the aged brandy in the barrel. We then marry the liquids in the barrels for 6-9 months, adding extra Madagascan vanilla beans, Cardamom pods and coffee beans in the barrel. The spirit is then diluted to proof using cold brew coffee instead of water. Chocolat uses a similar process, but with added Caribbean cocoa nibs in the barrel, also for 6-9 months, and then diluted with a custom steeping of cocoa nibs in reverse osmosis filtered water. They are very balanced, very smooth, highly aromatic, and viscous without being syrupy and sticky.”

Copper & Kings creative director, Ron Jasin said: “The word Destillaré is the Latin root word for distillation, and our packaging design reflects an alembic, alchemical personality. The way we make our intense liqueurs is in many ways a magical art, and like all things Copper & Kings, we break the mold in small and big ways. They are high proof elixirs – they don’t follow the history of low proof, sweet and syrupy cordials – they have the confidence to stand on their own as distinctive, singular spirits, and most importantly, they give bartenders the capability of making their own magic. They are very, very true to their essence. The coffee or chocolate aromas stick around in the glass for ages, you can smell it across the bar.”

Destillaré Café is recommended for a rich Espresso Martini, or a White Russian that “The Dude” would approve of. Destillaré Chocolat is delicious in an elevated, classic Brandy Alexander, and makes a remarkable Dark Sidecar or Margarita Negra with mezcal. When combined, the liqueurs make a delightful Brandy Alejandro, or Oaxaca Mocha with mezcal. It need not be said that they are tailor-made for the most indulgent boozy milkshakes.

Destillaré Intense Café (90 proof/45% ABV) – $35/750 mL

Destillaré Intense Chocolat (90 proof/45% ABV) – $35/750 mL

Available across Copper & Kings national distribution footprint and at the distillery.

Copper & Kings American Gin, Brandy, Absinthe and Destillaré liqueurs are double-distilled exclusively in copper pot stills, and are non-chill filtered and unadulterated. The full portfolio of the fine distilled spirits includes:

Destillaré Intense Orange Curaçao (90 proof/45% ABV) – $35/750 mL

Destillaré Intense Pomegranate (90 proof/45% ABV) – $35/750 mL

Copper & Kings American Craft Brandy (90 proof/45% ABV) – $35/750 mL

Copper & Kings American Butchertown Brandy(124 proof/62% ABV) – $60/750 mL

Copper & Kings Floodwall Apple Brandy (90 proof/45% ABV) – $40/750 mL

Copper & Kings Immature Brandy (90 proof/45% ABV) – $30/750 mL

Copper & Kings, The History Of Lovers Distilled Rose Gin(90 proof/45% ABV) – $35/750 mL

Copper & Kings, The Ninth Distilled Orange Gin Finished in Destillaré Orange Curaçao barrels (90 proof/45% ABV) – $35/750 mL

Copper & Kings American Dry Gin(92 proof/46% ABV) – $35/750 mL

Copper & Kings American Old Tom Gin(100 proof/50% ABV) – $35/750 mL

Copper & Kings The Moons Of Juniper Gin(96 proof/48% ABV) – $35/750 mL

Copper & Kings Absinthe Blanche (130 proof/65% ABV) – $55/750 mL

Copper & Kings Barrel Finished Absinthe(130 proof/65% ABV) – $55/750 mL

Copper & Kings American Brandy Co. distribution footprint includes the following 36 markets: Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin and Washington D.C.

About Copper & Kings American Brandy Co.

Copper & Kings uses small batch copper pot-distillation to forge untraditional, non-derivative, pure pot-distilled American apple and grape brandies, absinthe, gin and Destillaré liqueurs that are non-chill filtered with no added sugar, colors, artificial flavors, or synthetic chemicals. The state-of-the-art distillery exclusively focuses on the distillation of brandy-based spirits. Copper & Kings, located at 1121 E. Washington St. in Butchertown, is owned by beverage entrepreneurs Joe and Lesley Heron. For more information, visit copperandkings.com or follow @CopperAndKings on Facebook and Twitter.