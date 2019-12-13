Coral Cay Distilling Announces Launch of Tommy Bahama Spirits

CASHMERE, Wash.— The forecast is warm with eternal sunshine complimented by luxury relaxation. Coral Cay Distilling is excited to announce a spring 2020 launch of the Tommy Bahama Spirits Portfolio. The Portfolio’s Island Inspired Spirits include; Island Gin, Island Vodka, Island Rye (Rum finished), Tommy #2 Rum, Cucumber Vodka, Mango Vodka, a Limited Edition Bourbon and a unique Custom Barrel Aged American Single Malt Cask Program.

Coral Cay Distilling has developed an extension of this ethos with a superb line up of Spirits, carefully considered, meticulously crafted and infused with the language of the Island Life. The culture and passionate attention to details of the Tommy Bahama brand ensure that those admirers of the brand are consistently treated to inspired, authentic, quality spirits that add depth and light to their own “island lifestyles”.

“We designed and developed these Spirits to blend traditional and modern distillation methods with perfected cocktail mixology, our White Spirits utilize Cold Distillation, while rare, is the best method to evoke undistorted flavor from even the most delicate fruits and spices,” said Partner and Distillery Operations Director Jeff Soehren.

The Tommy Bahama Spirits Portfolio will be setting sail in WA, AZ, NV + FL, just in time for the 2019 Holiday Season The entire portfolio will be available at Tommy Bahama Restaurants, Total Wine + More and other select establishments and retailers, followed by a second release in Q1-2020.

“We placed emphasis on a highly curated and strategic short list of distribution partners that share our organizations enthusiasm for the Tommy Bahama Spirits brand and its iconic place on the beach,” said Partner and Client Relations Director Jamie Crain.

Tommy Bahama Spirits are positioned as the premium choice for cocktail enthusiasts that enjoy luxury relaxation with the tagline; Sip the Island Life!