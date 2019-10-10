Cutwater Spirits Adds First Tequila to Lineup

SAN DIEGO— For the past two years, Cutwater Spirits master distiller and founder, Yuseff Cherney, has quietly journeyed to Jalisco, Mexico to create the newest spirit to add to the Cutwater portfolio. With our crew of experts by his side and thousands of travel miles under his belt, Yuseff slowly immersed himself in the traditions behind the tequila-making process, enlisting a family owned and operated distillery in the heart of the Tequila lowlands to help merge centuries-old techniques with once forgotten traditional equipment. The result? A premium Cutwater tequila without shortcuts.

After nearly a decade of planning and preparation, today San Diego-based Cutwater Spirits officially welcomes Cutwater Rayador Tequila Blanco, made of 100% blue Mexican agave. The tequila joins Cutwater’s portfolio of high-quality spirits, including house-made whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur, mixers, canned cocktails, and more.

Working hand-in-hand with friends from a carefully selected family-owned distillery that has been rooted in the region for a decade, Cutwater was committed to creating a spirit that is worthy of Cutwater’s award-winning portfolio.

“Because tequila has to be made and bottled in specific regions in Mexico in order to be called ‘100% agave tequila’, it was impossible for us to make it here in San Diego like we do with everything else,” says Yuseff. “I did not want to just put a label on a bottle, we wanted to understand the process completely. So we went down there, designed and built the equipment specifically for our needs, distilled with some of the best distillers, making sure it met Cutwater’s mentality of producing spirits, in both flavor and authenticity.”

Utilizing 100% blue, estate grown agave, Cutwater Tequila Blanco is slow cooked in traditional brick ovens, an arduous yet rewarding process that produces remarkable flavor. From there, the wash is open fermented with yeast that is naturally occurring in the Tequila valley and double distilled in traditional “alambique” stills made of stainless steel and copper. Often lending his expertise to the fabrication of Cutwater’s stills and other distilling equipment to ensure the best quality and taste, Yuseff made no exception for this tequila production. He navigated the challenges of returning to the traditional copper stills of the past while perfecting a modern design that would ensure the exceptional flavors shined through.

Rayador, also known as the Black Skimmer sea bird, served as inspiration for its elegant and precise nature. A fitting name for the finished product, a tequila blanco with a slight grassy aroma, giving way to heavy notes of cooked agave and a finish that stays true to tequila’s traditional roots.

Cutwater Rayador Tequila Blanco is 40% ABV, 80 proof, and now available at select retailers. Find a bottle near you by emailing wheretobuy@cutwaterspirits.com and follow along at @cutwaterspirits.

About Cutwater

Built on the spirit of innovation, Cutwater Spirits is an award-winning maker of distilled spirits, mixers, and ready-to-enjoy canned cocktails based in San Diego, California. Originally founded in 2007 as Ballast Point Spirits, and rebranded in 2016 as Cutwater Spirits, we have amassed over 620 awards across our portfolio of products and are currently distributed in 38 states. We have become an industry leader in the RTD canned cocktail market with 16 different spirit based canned products, including our American Distillers Institute Best-in-Class winning Vodka Mule, San Francisco World Spirits Competition Gold Medal winning Spicy Bloody Mary, and our line of Vodka Sodas featuring 99 calories and zero carbohydrates. Production takes place at our 50,000 square foot facility in the Miramar neighborhood of San Diego, which includes a 250-seat world-class tasting room offering lunch, dinner, cocktails, and tours, where guests can learn about our products and experience our R&D process. For more information, visit cutwaterspirits.com or follow Cutwater on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.