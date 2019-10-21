Distillery 291 Releases Two Limited Colorado Bourbon Whiskeys

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.— Just in time for the holiday season, Colorado Springs-based Distillery 291 is releasing two limited Colorado bourbon whiskeys – 291 High Rye Colorado Bourbon Whiskey, Batch #23, and 291 Bad Guy Colorado Bourbon Whiskey, Batch #5. Known for crafting award-winning rye and bourbon, these limited releases offer Distillery 291 a chance to experiment with new techniques and flavors on a smaller scale.

“Although the whiskeys are dramatically different from one another, they are each a fantastic fall whiskey in their own right,” said Eric Jett, distiller at Distillery 291.

First created when a double dose of rye was accidentally added to the bourbon recipe, 291 High Rye Colorado Bourbon Whiskey, made from corn, malted rye, and malted barley mash, was one of the best “mistakes” the distillery ever made. Batch #23 comes in at 121.9 proof and has a bright nose with notes of cinnamon, apple pie, pine sap, vanilla, and honey. The finish brings about flavors of rye bread and oak.

Not to be outdone, 291 Bad Guy Colorado Bourbon Whiskey is a wheated four-grain bourbon, made from corn, malted wheat, malted rye, and beech smoked barley mash. Historically one of the distillery’s highest-rated whiskeys, this batch will be presented at 123.3 proof with a rich, earthy nose, and notes of fresh leather, allspice, tobacco and graham cracker flavor.

While the run on both is limited, 291 Colorado whiskey fans can find the new bourbon whiskeys for sale at the Distillery 291 Tasting Room (1647 S Tejon St, Colorado Springs, CO 80905) and Colorado retail accounts.

About Distillery 291

Distillery 291 is a small batch whiskey distillery nestled in the stunning foothills of the Rocky Mountains. Located in Colorado Springs, the distillery sits in the shadow of Pikes Peak where founder and CEO, Michael Myers, aims to replicate the taste, smell and folklore of the Wild West. Today, Distillery 291 is distilling, from grain to barrel to bottle, ten distinctive Colorado whiskeys. The young distillery has earned bushels of national and international awards for its spirits with the unique character and flavor of a bygone era, including the title of World’s Best Rye at the 2018 World Whiskies Awards. Distillery 291 embodies traditions of the past married with the boldness of the future: Rugged, Refined and Rebellious. Hardmade the Colorado way. For more information visit: distillery291.com.