Dogfish Head Distilling Co. Expands Distribution to New Jersey

MILTON, Del.– Dogfish Head Distilling Co. is delighted to announce that their collection of 100 percent scratch-made spirits are headed to the great state of New Jersey. The Delaware craft brewer and distiller partnered with Hunterdon Distributing, who also distributes their beer, to bring Dogfish Head’s full portfolio of goodness throughout the Garden State. Dogfish Head’s spirit lineup will include: Sonic Archeology, Compelling Gin, Barrel Honey Rum, Analog Vodka and Roasted Peanut Vodka.

“After years of bringing our off-centered ales to the state, we are thrilled to introduce our spirits to our Dogfish Head fans and to new folks who enjoy a delicious cocktail,” said Sam Calagione, founder and CEO of Dogfish Head Craft Brewery & Dogfish Head Distilling Co. “When we set out to distribute our off-centered ales in New Jersey, it was the first time our beers were available outside our home state of Delaware. To honor that milestone, I built a canoe and rowed a six-pack across the Delaware Bay. For our first case of spirits, I think I might need to recreate that moment and jump on my SUP board,” joked Calagione.

Since 2002 when Dogfish Head started one of the first craft distilleries in America, they have experimented with small batch vodkas, gins and rums, honing recipes and building a loyal cadre of spirit drinkers among restaurant guests and visitors to Coastal Delaware. At the heart of the distilling operation are two 500-gallon copper stripping stills and a 250-gallon copper vodka column, sourced from fourth-generation custom fabricator Vendome Copper & Brass Works in Louisville, Kentucky. With consumers looking for the same goodness out of their craft spirits that led them to explore craft beer, Dogfish Head Distilling Co. offers a high-quality, distilled spirit and an honest and authentic approach wrapped in an interesting story.

Dogfish Head Distilling produces everything 100 percent from scratch, using only real ingredients starting in their rawest form; never adding flavorings or bringing in bulk spirits for re-distillation. “With a distillery located in the middle of our production brewery, we get to tap into all the same world-class ingredients, equipment and processes that we use in brewing,” said James Montero, general manager at Dogfish Head Distilling Co. “Using the same beer philosophy in our distillation approach, we have developed a diverse portfolio of craft spirits each offering something unique for spirits and beer drinkers alike.”

Dogfish Head Distilling Co. spirits include:

Sonic Archeology: A Prohibition whiskey cocktail inspired by the blending of sounds & spirits during the roaring 20’s. We do the cocktail mixology for you by blending our scratch-made Whiskey, Rum and Apple Brandy with honey, lemon and pomegranate juice. Simply pour over ice and enjoy!

Compelling Gin: Abright and citrusy gin inspired by the culinary mix found in our original brewpub kitchen. Using Dogfish Vodka as the base, we re-distill with a mix including orange, lemon and lime peels, cinnamon, juniper, cardamom and peppercorn.

Barrel Honey Rum: Incredibly smooth and complex, this rum is aged in new American Oak and is more like a Bourbon than any ordinary rum. This beloved rum was one of the first craft spirits created by Sam Calagione back in 2002.

Analog Vodka: Unexpectedly luscious and smooth, Analog captures the core of Dogfish Head offering more complexity beyond your typical vodka with a touch of viscous sweetness and caramelized sugar.

Roasted Peanut Vodka: This robust and roasty vodka uses real ingredients, no extracts or flavorings here, just a hand crafted vodka bursting with goodness from roasted peanuts and lightly sweetened with local honey.

This portfolio of flavorful goodness will be available throughout the state and brings their total spirits market distribution to five states including Delaware, Maryland, Northern Virginia and Washington D.C. The full portfolio of Dogfish Head spirits are available for purchase at Dogfish Head Craft Brewery in Milton, Delware and Cheasepeake & Maine and Brewings & Eats in Rehoboth, DE. For more information about Dogfish Head Distilling Co. visit dogfish.com, Facebook @DogfishSpirits and Instagram @DogfishSpirits.

Dogfish Head has proudly been focused on brewing beers with culinary ingredients outside the Reinheitsgebot since the day it opened as the smallest American craft brewery 22 years ago. Dogfish Head has grown into a top-20 craft brewery and has won numerous awards throughout the years including Wine Enthusiast’s 2015 Brewery of the Year and theJames Beard Foundation Award for 2017 Outstanding Wine, Spirits or Beer Professional. It is a 250+ coworker company based in Delaware withDogfish Head Brewings & Eats, an off-centered brewpub and distillery, Chesapeake & Maine, a geographically enamored seafood restaurant, Dogfish Inn, a beer-themed inn on the harbor and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, a production brewery and distillery featuring The Tasting Room & Kitchen. Dogfish Head supports the Independent Craft Brewing Seal, the definitive icon for American craft breweries to identify themselves to be independently-owned and carries the torch of transparency, brewing innovation and the freedom of choice originally forged by brewing community pioneers. Dogfish Head currently sells beer in 44 states and Washington D.C. For more information, visit dogfish.com, Facebook: @dogfishheadbeer, Twitter: @dogfishbeer and Instagram: dogfishhead.