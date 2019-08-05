Durham Distillery Launches CONNIPTION Gin Rosé Spritz

DURHAM, N.C.— In Summer 2019, Durham Distillery released its third canned cocktail–CONNIPTION Gin Rosé Spritz–made with CONNIPTION American Dry Gin. Taking its inspiration from the classic French 75 cocktail, fruit forward spritzes, summer rose wine season, and the popular pink gin trend, this pink-hued cocktail combines award-winning Conniption American Dry Gin with rose wine, natural strawberry and lemon, house-made simple syrup and club soda.

In keeping with Durham Distillery’s mission to offer premium spirits, the canned cocktail is gluten free with no artificial flavors or high fructose corn syrup. The pop of color in the new CONNIPTION Gin RoséSpritz is derived naturally from Roséand Petite Sirah. The new Conniption Gin Rosé Spritz is 11% ABV, and available in 4-packs for $14.95. Durham Distillery is the only producer of canned cocktails in NC.

Conniption gins: Available in NC, GA, TN, IL, MI, PA, NJ, DE and online in the UK onamazon.co.uk

Conniption ready to drink cocktails are available in NC and GA. Soon TN, PA, NJ, DE

Q4 2019 and 2020 Conniption distribution expansions planned for: SC, MA, NY, D.C.,MD, MO, TX, FL

Durham Distillery–known for modern techniques and uncompromised quality–introduced CONNIPTION American Dry Gin upon opening in 2015. In addition to CONNIPTION Navy Strength Gin, CONNIPTION American Dry Gin is among the core distilled spirits at Durham Distillery. These classic gins benefit from a novel two-step process whereby a gin base is produced from a vapor infusion in Durham Distillery’s custom-designed German pot still, lovingly named “Gertrude,” after Melissa’s grandmother. Botanicals such as Indian coriander, caraway, rosemary, and cardamom juxtapose the classic juniper and cassia. Citrus and fresh, sweet accents of citrus and fig are individually vacuum distilled at room temperature, then blended into the gin base, providing an aromatic and bright finish that is simultaneously smooth and powerful.

About Durham Distillery & CONNIPTION Gin

Founded in 2013 and opened in 2015 byMelissa and Lee Katrincic, Durham Distillery is a craft gin and liqueur distillery located in Durham, North Carolina, a diverse and progressive city whose revitalization is deemed by many to be the heart of the New South. The company produces premium gins leveraging a differentiated two-step process combining time-honored gin making traditions with techniques borrowed from modern chemistry to create spirits that are both classic and contemporary. The full product line offers CONNIPTION Navy Strength Gin and CONNIPTIONAmerican Dry Gin, DAMN FINE Liqueurs (Chocolate, Mocha and Coffee), Cucumber Vodka, and Canned Cocktails (Gin & Tonic, Cucumber Vodka & Soda, RoséSpritz). In early 2020, Durham Distillery will open its cocktail bar, Corpse Reviver.CONNIPTION gins are among the most awarded craft gins distilled in the US. Since launching in 2013, Durham Distillery has earned more than 50 national and international awards and in 2018was named the#1 Craft Gin Distillery in the U.S. by USA Today’s “10 Best.” In 2017,CONNIPTION Navy Strength Gin earned aDOUBLE GOLD MEDAL at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, and in 2019 CONNIPTION Gin was named“Best in the US” by the WorldGin Awards.Durham Distillery is a leader in the South’s Gin renaissance, and Melissa Katrincic is recognized as one of the prominent female distillery owners in the U.S. Visit durhamdistillery.com.