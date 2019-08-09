Eastside Distilling Expands RTD Product Line With Marionberry Mule

PORTLAND, Ore.— Eastside Distilling, Inc. has announced the expansion of its ready-to-drink (RTD) product line with the addition of the Marionberry Mule RTD Cocktail. The Marionberry Mule joins the Company’s Portland Mule in the fast growing RTD cocktail market. Marionberry Mule will come in a 250ml, or 8.4 oz can, designed by the award-winning design team at Sandstrom Partners, and will have a 10.5% alcohol by volume.

From the mind of Eastside’s master distiller Mel Heim, the Marionberry Mule combines Oregon’s original potato vodka amplified with the bounty of fresh Willamette Valley Marionberries, a hint of real lime (never from concentrate) and a very light touch of natural cane sugar – a little added fizz with zero added fuss. The Portland Potato Vodka base with the additional custom-formulated marionberry mix is a genuine venture into flavoring spirits. The jammy, berry notes are lively and rich, unencumbered by syrupy sugar and complemented by the water-like profile of our potato vodka. Compared to other berry vodkas on the market, the Eastside team achieved the unachievable and crafted a complex vodka out of a simple concept. Our original Mule is an ode to our hometown and the Marionberry Mule is an ode to our home state.

Robert Manfredonia, President of Eastside Distilling, said, “As RTDs have evolved by embracing the craft movement, there is strong demand in the premium space for high-quality offering like the Marionberry Mule. It is a flavorful and refreshing low-alcohol beverage that will satisfy all from those at the beach, backyard barbecues, or a light cocktail after a long work day. Marionberry Mule is a great addition to our RTD product line and we look forward to adding creative new flavor profiles in the coming years.”

The Marionberry Mule is being produced on Eastside’s own canning line, which is the only in-house producer of 250ml slimline cans in Portland. The Eastside canning line, Craft Canning + Bottling subsidiary, is the preeminent local provider to the fast-growing wine and RTD cocktail segments. Eastside’s canning operations benefit from competitive advantages such as reduced cost, superior control over finished product, easier prototyping and faster time to market.

Eastside is aggressively pursuing growth in the RTD market. According to industry research firm Technavio, low alcohol RTD drinks are expected to be one of the best performing sectors through 2021, with an expected cumulative annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. Growth is driven by changing lifestyle and alcohol consumption habits, including the convenience and portability of the cans.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) has been producing high-quality, award-winning craft spirits in Portland, Oregon since 2008. The company is distinguished by its highly decorated product lineup that includes Burnside Bourbon, West End American Whiskey, Goose Hollow Reserve, Below Deck Rums, Portland Potato Vodka, Hue-Hue Coffee Rum and a distinctive line of fruit infused spirits. Eastside Distilling is majority owner of Big Bottom Distilling (makers of The Ninety One Gin, Navy Strength Gin and Delta Rye whiskey) and the Redneck Riviera Whiskey Co. All Eastside, Big Bottom and Redneck Riviera spirits are crafted from natural ingredients for quality and taste. Eastside’s MotherLode Bottling subsidiary is one of the Northwest’s leading independent spirit bottlers and ready-to-drink canners. For more information visit: eastsidedistilling.com or follow the company on Twitter and Facebook.