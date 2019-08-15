E&J Brandy Named Official Spirits Partner of BIG3

MODESTO, Calif.— E&J Brandy, the world’s most popular American brandy, announced its official partnership with BIG3, the premier worldwide 3-on-3 basketball league founded by producer, actor and music legend, Ice Cube, and entertainment executive, Jeff Kwatinetz.

“BIG3 basketball is bringing the fire and intensity on the court, and we only want to be associated with the best off the court, so we’re excited to have E&J Brandy as our partner for the 2019 season to help bring our fan experience to the next level,” said Ice Cube. “Both BIG3 and E&J Brandy are game-changers in their respective fields, so this collaboration was a no-brainer.”

E&J Brandy brings a classic touch to BIG3’s lively twist on basketball and will continue to cultivate a new generation of brandy drinkers as BIG3’s exclusive spirit for the remainder of the 2019 season.

“We’re thrilled to be named the official spirit of BIG3 in its third season, and look forward to a long term partnership,” said Britt West, Vice President General Manager at E&J Gallo. “E&J Brandy is an iconic brand and we’re excited to partner with some of basketball’s most iconic legends.”

A smooth spirit for sipping or mixing, E&J Brandy is the perfect complement for any occasion, whether enjoyed straight-up, on the rocks or in a favorite cocktail. As BIG3 fans across the country tune into CBS, CBS Sports Network, or CBS All Access to watch their favorite teams and players go head-to-head, E&J Brandy invites those over 21 years old to enjoy an “E&J and Cola” (recipe below).

“E&J and Cola” Cocktail Recipe

In this cocktail, three big ingredients come together for a refreshing and easy-to-recreate cocktail fans can enjoy at home while watching the games.

Ingredients:

1.5 parts E&J VS or VSOP Brandy

4.5 parts cola

Garnish with lime wedge

Method

Mix ingredients together in a tall cooler glass, then garnish with a lime wedge.

For the remaining schedule of the 2019 BIG3 season, visit BIG3.com/schedule. For more information about E&J Brandy and the brand’s partnership with BIG3, check out ejbrandy.com or engage with the brand on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

About E&J Brandy

E&J Brandy has been favored for its taste and authentic style since 1975. With a smooth taste for sipping or mixing, E&J Brandy is the perfect complement for any occasion, and it is made the old-fashioned way – real and authentic.

Whether straight-up or mixed into a favorite cocktail, E&J Brandy is revered by fans who are real in all that they do. Its tradition in brandy dates back to 1938, when it introduced its first distilled spirit from wine grapes under the “Cream of California” label. In 1975, a modern legend was born when E&J VS was created, and the portfolio has since grown to include E&J VSOP, XO, Vanilla, Apple, and Peach.

About BIG3

BIG3 (BIG3.com) is where basketball superstars play. The premier half-court, 3-on-3 basketball league, BIG3 features many of the greatest, most popular and skilled NBA players of all time. Founded by producer, actor and music legend Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz, the BIG3 combines highly competitive, physical, fast basketball and incredible fan experiences.