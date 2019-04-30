El Tesoro Paradiso Tequila Debuts New Packaging

CHICAGO– El Tesoro de Don Felipe Tequila is proud to introduce exquisite new packaging for El Tesoro Paradiso Tequila, the brand’s award-winning extra-añejo tequila aged in French oak, ex-cognac barrels. The artisanal brand’s refreshed bottle elements, label and premium gift box is expected on shelves this spring, completing the brand’s overall portfolio redesign, which began in 2018 and pays tribute to its heritage and traditional methods of tequila making.

First launched in 1994 before the Consejo Regulador de Tequila (CRT) officially established “extra-añejo” as a tequila classification, El Tesoro Paradiso is a harmonious masterpiece that melds the art of Master Distiller Carlos Camarena’s tequila production and the experience of cognac blender Alain Royer. The exceptional tequila is slowly aged for five years in French oak, ex-cognac barrels. The result is an elegant liquid that features a mix of butterscotch and herbs with soft hints of smoke, oak and tropical notes.

“We at El Tesoro have two faces – one that keeps a close eye on the past, preserving our traditional methods of tequila production, with the other looking towards the future, asking ourselves, ‘what if?’ and pushing the boundaries of tequila making,” said Carlos Camarena, El Tesoro master distiller. “Paradiso was the first tequila to be aged in French Oak, ex-cognac barrels and the idea of an “extra añejo” didn’t exist. Now it is one of the most celebrated tequilas on the market. I’m proud that this beautiful new bottle honors the exceptional liquid found inside.”

El Tesoro Paradiso is widely available in the United States at a suggested retail price of $129.99. Recent accolades for the expression includeTequila Trophy 2018 & Gold Medal – Outstanding at the International Wine & Spirits Competition 2018; Double Gold Medal& Best Extra Añejo Tequilaat San Francisco World Spirits Competition 2018; Finalist with a score of 95 at Ultimate Spirits Challenge 2019; Gold Medal at the International Spirits Challenge 2018; among others.

Consistent with El Tesoro’s recently redesigned core portfolio, Paradiso’s new, artisanal packaging visually communicates El Tesoro’s time-honored process and attention to detail. Notable packaging features include:

A tahona stone closure highlights El Tesoro tequila’s commitment to the ancient method of crushing cooked agaves with a two-ton volcanic tahona stone to gently crush the agave fibers and extract the juice. Both the juice and fibers are used in fermentation and first distillation to intensify the agave flavor. El Tesoro is one of the only tequila brands to use 100% tahona-crushed agaves.

Agave flourishes celebrate and honor founder Don Felipe’s most precious asset: his blue weber agaves. All of the agave used to make El Tesoro comes from the Camarena estate and is harvested at peak maturity. The terroir gives the liquid a more rounded, fruity and floral taste.

Process Icons detail the traditional production methods used by La Alteña Distillery since its founding in 1937: “agave completely mature,” “natural fermentation,” “traditional oven cooking” and “copper stills.” A medallion also adorns to the bottle to signify that the liquid is aged for five years.

Don Felipe’s signature honors his knowledge, passion and methods that have been passed down through three generations and are still honored today by his grandson Master Distiller Carlos Camarena.

Batch number is now handwritten on every Paradiso bottle to acknowledge that each distillation of El Tesoro has unique flavor and aroma characteristics due to the influence that the Jalisco climate and unique soil conditions have on agave harvests.

Enclosed in a premium gift box and wrapped in gold tissue, El Tesoro Paradiso’s new packaging makes an excellent gift.

For more information, please visit eltesorotequila.com.

About El Tesoro Tequila

Since the first drop of El Tesoro ran off the still of La Alteña Distillery more than 80 years ago, every decision has made to celebrate the agave’s unique flavor. El Tesoro is a truly authentic tequila made slowly and carefully to capture the agave’s essence in a bottle. The El Tesoro portfolio of core products available in the U.S. includes: Blanco (40% ABV; $44.99 Suggested Retail Price), Reposado (40% ABV; $49.99 Suggested Retail Price), Añejo (40% ABV; $54.99 Suggested Retail Price) and Paradiso (Extra Añejo; 40% ABV; $129.99 Suggested Retail Price). In October 2017, a limited edition 80th Anniversary Tequila was introduced to celebrate La Alteña Distillery’s 80 years (extra añejo; 41.5% ABV; $199.99 Suggested Retail Price).

About Beam Suntory Inc.

As the world’s third largest premium spirits company, Beam Suntory is Crafting the Spirits Brands that Stir the World. Consumers from all corners of the globe call for the company’s brands, including the iconic Jim Beam and Maker’s Mark bourbon brands and Suntory whisky Kakubin, as well as world renowned premium brands including Knob Creek bourbon, Yamazaki, Hakushu and Hibiki Japanese whiskies, Teacher’s, Laphroaig, and Bowmore Scotch whiskies, Canadian Club whisky, Courvoisier cognac, Hornitos and Sauza tequila, EFFEN and Pinnacle vodka, Sipsmith gin, and Midori liqueur.

Beam Suntory was created in 2014 by combining the world leader in bourbon and the pioneer in Japanese whisky to form a new company with a deep heritage, passion for quality, innovative spirit and commitment to Growing for Good. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Beam Suntory, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit beamsuntory.com and drinksmart.com.