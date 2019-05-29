Foley Family Wines, American Freedom Distillery Form Strategic Alliance

SANTA ROSA, Calif. and ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.— Hugh Reimers, president of Foley Family Wines (FFW) and John Koko, president of American Freedom Distillery, announced a strategic marketing and distribution alliance for the award-winning Horse Soldier Bourbon brand. During the last 18 months, American Freedom Distillery’s Horse Soldier Bourbon has become one of the fastest growing bourbon brands in the U.S. and was just named Florida Distillery of the Year. The brand also holds both East and West Coast awards, receiving Double Gold Medals for its Commander Select and Straight Bourbon in the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, along with a Gold Medal for its Small Batch Bourbon in the New York International Spirits Competition.

The strategic alliance between American Freedom Distillery, a producer of artisanal spirits, and FFW, the owner of, and agent for, a portfolio of craft spirits, leverages the strengths of both organizations. FFW will lend marketing and promotion expertise while the dedicated sales organization and wholesaler network will be responsible for further expanding the AFD portfolio in markets across the U.S.

Hugh Reimers, president of Foley Family Wines stated: “American Freedom Distillery has had tremendous success with Horse Soldier Bourbon due to the exceptional quality of each product. However, once consumers truly understand the American history the American Freedom Distillery team personally lived and the fact that every bottle of Horse Soldier Bourbon is made in molds from Ground Zero steel donated by the port authority of NYC, consumer affinity and loyalty of Horse Soldier Bourbon will only continue to grow.”

John Koko, president of American Freedom Distillery stated: “Bill Foley’s love of this country, service to his country, and history of winning makes FFW a perfect fit for the Special Forces veterans who started American Freedom Distillery. Moreover, Bill Foley’s dedication to national charities and giving back to his community is one of our core values and this partnership will create an even bigger impact for both American Freedom Distillery and FFW.”

Bill Foley, founder and CEO of FFW stated: “Upon meeting John and the American Freedom Distillery team, I was immediately impressed with their passion and dedication to their craft. My days at the United States Military Academy at West Point taught me the importance of teamwork, dedication, culture and authenticity. The American Freedom Distillery story is not a story at all. It is real and remains an important part of American history. Forming a strategic alliance with American Freedom Distillery is a natural fit and will greatly benefit both organizations.”

To learn more about American Freedom Distillery, visit americanfreedomdistillery.com To learn more about Foley Family Wines, visit foleyfoodandwinesociety.com.

About Foley Family Wines

Foley Family Wines was established by Bill Foley in 1996 with the acquisition of Lincourt Vineyards in California’s Santa Ynez Valley. Since then, Foley Family Wines has grown to become a top producer, marketer and distributor of highly-acclaimed, handmade wines and spirits. Every brand in the company’s portfolio is distinct and autonomous with its own identity, style, techniques and personnel. Foley Family Wines owns the following winery properties: Foley Sonoma (Geyserville, CA), Chalone Vineyards (Monterey, CA), Foley Estates (Sta. Rita Hills, CA), Lincourt Vineyards (Solvang, CA), Merus (Napa Valley, CA), Foley Johnson (Napa Valley, CA), Kuleto (Napa Valley, CA), Altvs (Napa, CA), Chalk Hill (Sonoma County, CA), Sebastiani (Sonoma County, CA), Banshee Wines (Sonoma, CA), Rickshaw Wines, Lancaster Estate (Sonoma County, CA), Langtry Estate (Lake County, CA), Three Rivers Winery (Walla Walla, WA), Firestone Vineyard (Santa Ynez Valley, CA), Eos (Paso Robles, CA), Roth Estate (Sonoma County, CA), The Four Graces (Dundee, OR), Vavasour (Marlborough, New Zealand), Clifford Bay (Marlborough, New Zealand), Grove Mill (Marlborough, New Zealand), Martinborough Vineyard (Martinborough, New Zealand) and Te Kairanga (Martinborough, New Zealand). Bill Foley is the majority owner of National Hockey League team, the Vegas Golden Knights (Las Vegas, NV). He also serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors for Fidelity National Inc. and Vice Chairman of Fidelity National Information Services. Both are Fortune 500 companies.

About American Freedom Distillery

American Freedom Distillery is a St. Petersburg, Florida-based craft distillery of American-made, premium spirits, founded by U.S. Special Forces veterans whose story was told in the 2018 Hollywood movie 12 Strong. The Horse Soldier Bourbon signature bourbon bottles are pressed in molds made from World Trade Center steel, salvaged from the site after the events of September 11, 2001. An on-site, chef-driven boutique restaurant and bar, America Neat, will open within the experiential distillery in 2019.