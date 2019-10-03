Glen Moray Announces 21 Year-Old Portwood Finish Single Malt

ELGIN, Scotland— Glen Moray, imported by Prestige Beverage Group, is proud to announce a new addition to its age statement range, the Heritage range: Glen Moray 21YO, a perfectly executed Port-finished Single Malt, building on Glen Moray expertise in wood finishing.

The spirit was distilled and initially filled into first fillex-bourbon casks for 19 years. Two years ago Glen Moray’s Master Distiller,Graham Coull, took the decision to continue the maturation process for two years in seasoned Tawny Port casks. Port wine is aged for up to several dozen years, according to the type of wine in a cask, tun or bottle. The port casks are sourced from Porto Cruz, and seasoned high on the hillside in the Douro Valley, now a UNESCO World Heritage site in the northeast of Portugal. Grand Cruz House was established on the banks of the Douro River in 1887,making this a century-old brand; also the first brand of Porto to be found worldwide.

Graham Coull often has visits from his predecessor (Ed Dodson)when they reminisce and discuss future plans for the Distillery. Glen Moray 21YO offers the rare opportunity to celebrate the work of two Master Distillers.

This Port-finished Single Malt combines spicy sweetness from ex-Bourbon casks and rich wine flavors which develop from the authentic Port casks imported from Portugal. Presented in elegant box with a stylish wooden sliding drawer. Non-chill filtered, 46.3%, a natural color,and made in small batches.

Tasting Notes

NOSE: Intense berry fruits merge with creamy vanilla and rich caramel with hints of freshly- baked gingerbread.

TASTE: Beautifully balanced and full of character. Blackcurrant and licorice dominate in the first instance, then chewy caramel toffee andchilli-infused chocolate come to the fore.

FINISH: Rich and satisfying. Dark chocolate and caramelized raisins linger on the tongue long after the last sip is taken.

The addition of Port wine flavors towards the end of maturation is the icing on the cake for this whisky. Multi-layered and seriously smooth.

In Graham Coull’s words: “Bursting with berried fruit, dark chocolate and raisin flavors, it is a whisky which combines tradition, expertise and innovation all in one glass”.

The new 21 Year-Old Portwood Finish is released at 4,000 750 ml bottles, of which 1,200 will be available in the U.S. for $180 per bottle.

About Glen Moray

Glen Moray is a quality Single Malt Whisky from Elgin, the capital of Speyside, Scotland’s most famous whisky region. The distillery has been producing fine malt whisky, distilled in traditional copper stills, on the banks of the River Lossie since 13th September 1897. The craft of producing the range of elegant and well-rounded Single Malts has been passed from generation to generation ensuring the legacy of the Glen Moray Distillery continues. In its lifetime, the distillery has known only five distillery managers, the most recent being Graham Coull.

About Prestige Beverage Group

Founded in 1974, Prestige Beverage Group is comprised of award-winning wines, spirits and beer from around the world. From product development to packaging development to packaging design and state-of-the-art marketing materials, Prestige Beverage Group, located in Princeton, Minn. with headquarters in Mendota Heights, Minn., continues to be an industry leader. Learn more at prestigebevgroup.com.