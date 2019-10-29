Goodwood Brewing and Bardstown Bourbon Company Team Up For Collaboration

Louisville, Ky. — Goodwood Brewing and Bardstown Bourbon Company teamed up for a limited, regional release. This 11-year-old bourbon is finished in Goodwood Brewing Brandy Barrel Honey Ale casks for 18 months resulting in a rich bourbon accentuated by layers of honey, caramel, fig, malt and dried fruit. A nuanced finish of finely crafted ale enhances this unique pour.

“Goodwood’s award-winning portfolio of cask finished beers have a loyal following,” said Goodwood CEO Ted Mitzlaff. “We enjoy collaborations with other Kentucky breweries and distilleries and were honored when Bardstown Bourbon Company proposed this collaboration given their tremendous reputation in the industry. This bourbon is fantastic!”

Bardstown Bourbon Company and Goodwood Brewing Company will resume their collaboration in early 2020, when a bourbon finished in Walnut Brown Ale casks is released.