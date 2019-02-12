Goodwood Brewing Co. Launches Spirits Line

LOUISVILLE, Ky.— In a move toward diversifying its portfolio and reaching spirits consumers, Goodwood Brewing Co. announced a foray into the crafts spirits space with the launch of a Premium Bourbon aged in stout barrels.

The 90 proof, small-batch bourbon is the first product to be launched under the Goodwood Spirits line. As with all Goodwood Brewing products, an emphasis was placed on quality and craftsmanship, with months of preparation and experimentation going into the spirit.

Goodwood Stout Bourbon is aged in charred white oak American barrels for 12 years, before being finished in Goodwood Bourbon Stout barrels, for a special flavor that can only develop by being finished in this unique manner. The stout beer-barrel aging lends malt sweetness and a cocoa character to the robust whiskey tones of vanilla and sweet caramel.

“Bourbon has always been an integral part of the Goodwood product line with our barrel aged program,” noted CEO Ted Mitzlaff. “We are located in the heart of bourbon Country and understand the tremendous impact barrel finishing has on creating superior taste profiles. We are extremely excited to launch our first of many spirit expressions and believe the consumer will enjoy our Stout Bourbon as much as we do.”

Goodwood Spirits will be released in early February in select retail stores and exclusive accounts throughout the Louisville and Lexington markets, and will enter the rest of Kentucky in the near future. Goodwood Spirits can also be purchased at the Goodwood Brewing Taproom in Louisville, Kentucky.

About Goodwood Brewing

Goodwood Brewing is located in the heart of downtown Louisville, Kentucky. The brewery is dedicated to making beers that have been touched by wood; whether in reclaimed oak casks once used to house bourbon, red wine, tequila, rum and brandy or seasoned on oak, hemp, poplar or ash. Goodwood’s “shade-grown beers” are all touched by the natural gradations of reclaimed casks and other wood types for flavorful expressions that are unique to Goodwood. Just like the bourbon Kentucky is famous for, all of Goodwood’s beers begin with limestone water. The gents behind Goodwood are some of Louisville’s longest-serving brewing veterans, producing craft beer since 1988. Goodwood beers are available in Kentucky, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia, Tennessee, South Carolina, West Virginia, Missouri, Oklahoma, Georgia, Florida, Texas, Ohio and Kansas.