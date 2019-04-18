Grand Brulot Partners with Blade

NEW YORK– Grand Brulot, the first ultra-premium French VSOP Cognaccafé, has announced its partnership with BLADE Urban Air Mobility Inc., the digitally powered short-distance aviation leader servicing key destinations on the East and West Coast including New York City, the Hamptons, Miami, Los Angeles and Orange County and the San Francisco Bay Area. Grand Brulot will be available in BLADE lounges which include four in Manhattan, one in Miami, with others in production in Nantucket, Westchester, and Los Angeles. Fliers will also have access to Grand Brulot on a BLADE flight.

“We are excited to partner with BLADE. We think Grand Brulot is a wonderful premium addition for their guest experiences whether in the BLADE lounge or in the air,” said Francisco Tonarely, CEO and partner of Distiller LLC. “We are thrilled to offer their sophisticated guests a fresh new way to experience cognac and we couldn’t think of a better place than BLADE’s iconic lounges.”

Grand Brulot revives an 18th century French tradition through a unique and masterful infusion of premium VSOP Cognac with rich Robusta coffee. Handcrafted by the Tardy Cognac family on their estate in the Cognac region of France, cellar master, Christoph Tardy – a fifth-generation, Cognac producer – meticulously selects the finest ‘eaux de vie’ with a unique blend of Ugni Blanc & Colombard grapes from a single-estate to craft a unique VSOP Cognac.

The cognac is then blended with a 100% Robusta coffee beans sourced from Guayas, Ecuador. Aged for up to six years in French Oak barrels allows the melding of flavors to blend over time. The final blend is a uniquely dry and smooth blend of VSOP cognac and coffee that delivers flavors notes of nutmeg and Vanilla with subtle honey aroma, combined with the rich, roasted and dark flavors of the Robusta Espresso beans.

As a carefully crafted spirit, each serving of Grand Brulot incorporates one-full shot of espresso and will give imbibers a new way to enjoy it straight, on the rocks with an orange peel or in cocktail classics such as a Manhattan, Old Fashioned, Espresso Martini or Sazerac.

About Grand Brulot

Grand Brulot invites you to “Wake up to Life”. As the first ultra-premium French VSOP Cognaccafé, 80 proof coffee spirit, made in France, Grand Brulot revives the 200-year-old French tradition of blending rich coffee with Cognac to create the exquisite tasting drink: The Brulot. For more information, please visit Grandbrulot.com and follow us on social media @GrandBrulot on Instagram.

About BLADE Urban Air Mobility, Inc.

BLADE is a digitally-powered air mobility company and the largest arranger of helicopter flights for civilian travel in the United States. BLADE’s mission is to reduce traveler’s friction when moving in and out of city centers. By leveraging its technology backbone, strategic lounge network of 10 dedicated properties, and its partnerships with over 30 aviation operators, the company has expanded its offerings from one route in one state to 22 core routes on the East and Coasts including New York City, Miami, Nantucket, the Jersey Coast and the Hamptons, as well as LA, Malibu, Palm Springs, and the San Francisco Bay Area. BLADE has proven to grow the size of the short distance aviation market in the areas in which it operates. Over 75 percent of BLADE’s first-time helicopter passengers have never flown in a helicopter before flying BLADE.