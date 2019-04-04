Greenbar Distillery Debuts Canned Spritz Cocktail Line

LOS ANGELES— Greenbar Distillery, Los Angeles’ first distillery since Prohibition and maker of the world’s largest portfolio of organic spirits, leaps into the canned cocktail space with their uniquely crafted Greenbar Distillery Spritzes. An American take on the traditional Italian spritz, the line aims to bring fun, finely-balanced cocktails to customers more accustomed to drinking beer and wine at home and on the go. Greenbar Distillery used its vast portfolio of USDA certified organic spirits and bitters to develop these portable, low ABV cocktails.

“Expertly made cocktails are a treat but sometimes even we don’t have time to make them,” said Melkon Khosrovian, co-founder and spirits maker. “Litty and I made the Greenbar Distillery Spritz line for all those occasions when a sparkling cocktail is the answer and a bartender isn’t close at hand.”

Greenbar Distillery Spritzes are available in three flavors: orange, hibiscus and ginger.

Orange: Zesty and fresh, the Greenbar Orange Spritz combines Greenbar Orange liqueur, Greenbar Orange bitters and grapefruit.

Hibiscus: Lush and tangy, the Greenbar Hibiscus Spritz combines Greenbar Hibiscus liqueur, Greenbar Orange liqueur, Greenbar Apple bitters and Greenbar Lavender bitters

Ginger: Bright and spicy, the Greenbar Ginger Spritz combines Greenbar Ginger liqueur, Greenbar Apple bitters, lime, baking spices and geranium.

Greenbar Distillery’s Spritz line is sold in 4-packs for a suggested retail price of $14.99. They are available for purchase via BuyGreenbar.com nationwide and at select Albertsons, Pavilions, Total Wine & More, Vons and Whole Foods stores throughout California beginning May 1.

About Greenbar Distillery

Greenbar Distillery, based in the Arts District of downtown Los Angeles, is the city’s first distillery since Prohibition and makes the world’s largest portfolio of craft organic spirits, including vodka, gin, rum, liqueur, tequila, whiskey, amaro and bitters. Founded in 2004 by the husband-and-wife team Melkon Khosrovian and Litty Mathew, the company seeks to make better spirits for a better planet. To learn more about Greenbar Distillery, view the complete product line and view updates, please visit GreenbarDistillery.com and follow @GreenbarDistillery on Instagram.