Guarachi Wine Partners Expands Parker Station with Revamped Packaging

LOS ANGELES– Guarachi Wine Partners’ 2018 acquisition of the Parker Station brand now includes two new varietals: Parker Station Chardonnay and Parker Station Cabernet Sauvignon. With the support of an experienced sales and marketing team lead by founder and CEO Alex Guarachi, the brand’s main varietal of Parker Station Pinot Noir, exceeded projections and sold out quicker than expected on pace to sell more than 25,000 cases this year. This further accelerated the decision to develop new wine varietals under the label.

Based on consumer research and preferences, the team selected Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon, the #1 and #2 varietals sold in the U.S. respectively, as their next two varietals with the goal of creating the best wine from the best regions in California at a price point that consumers can afford to enjoy often.

“Parker Station really over delivers in terms of quality and it fills a strategic gap in our portfolio,” says Alex Guarachi CEO and Founder of Guarachi Wine Partners. “I had always planned for this brand to become more than one varietal. It simply makes sense with the consumer’s needs and wants at this time. These two new varietals are a great addition to not only the brand but also our domestic innovation portfolio.” says Guarachi.

This year also commemorates a special rebranding of the label. The Parker Station Pinot Noir has kept the original label since the launch of the wine more than 15 years ago. Starting with the Pinot Noir 2018 and line extensions, the labels received a modern and refreshed look with a nod to its California roots and sub-AVA sourcing, while staying true to its form by utilizing design elements from the original packaging.

Parker Station Pinot Noir 2018 is sourced from three respected AVA’s in California: Monterey, San Louis Obispo and Santa Barbara. This medium to full-bodied Pinot Noir displays enticing cherry, raspberry and strawberry fruit flavors on the nose and palate, complemented by nuances of spice, clove and herbs with a hint of toasty oak. Pairs well with family favorites such pizza or grilled salmon. $15 SRP.

Parker Station Chardonnay 2018 is sourced from three prestigious AVA’s in California: Edna Valley, Monterey County and Santa Barbara County. This crisp, fresh Chardonnay offers tropical fruit flavors with touches of peach and pear along with balanced acidity leading to a smooth, rich finish and a kiss of oak. Enjoy a glass with seafood, chicken, salads or light pasta dishes. $15 SRP.

Parker Station Cabernet Sauvignon 2017 is from the very best vineyards in Paso Robles, CA, a region hailed for its quality and value as Napa becomes increasingly more expensive. This earthy Cabernet offers subtle smells of dark chocolate and cedar leading to dark fruit flavors of blackberry and plum and a vanilla oak finish. Full-bodied and elegant, can be paired perfectly with your favorite red meat dish, marinara pasta or grilled vegetables. $18 SRP.

For more information about Guarachi Wine Partners, please visit guarachiwinepartners.com. To locate a store nearby that carries Parker Station, please visit guarachiwinepartners.com/store-locator/ or follow on social media, please visit instagram.com/parkerstationwine or facebook.com/parkerstationwine.com.

About Guarachi Wine Partners

Headquartered in Los Angeles and founded by Alex Guarachi in 1985, Guarachi Wine Partners is a privately held global importer, marketer and innovator of fine wines from around the world. In 2010, Guarachi Wine Partners was named Importer of the Year by Wine Enthusiast. After decades serving as the Founder and CEO, Guarachi chose to bring the passion and spirit of his own cultural experience to the dinner table and create his own label in 2007, Guarachi Family Wines. To learn more about Guarachi Wine Partners and its products, visit guarachiwinepartners.com, or guarachifamilywines.com.