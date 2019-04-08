Hanson of Sonoma Launches New Meyer Lemon Flavor, Opens Sausalito Tasting Room

SONOMA, Calif.— Hanson of Sonoma, an all-organic grape-based vodka distillery, is releasing a new Meyer lemon-infused vodka, the latest addition in their lineup of seven organic original and infused vodkas.

In keeping with their roots, Hanson sources their Meyer lemons locally from DMS Ranch, an organic, family-owned Meyer lemon farm located just 25 miles from Hanson’s Sonoma distillery. Hanson of Sonoma infuses the zest from fresh Meyer lemon peels (which are sweeter and less acidic than traditional lemons) into the vodka, where the oils from the zest give the vodka a bright, citrus zing. The resulting Meyer lemon vodka has notes of spicy bergamot, herbs and just a kick of spice – perfect for a fresh take on the classic Lemon Drop, or a summery cocktail. Each bottle of Hanson of Sonoma vodka retails for $30.

Hanson of Sonoma has also opened a new tasting room in Sausalito, just a short ferry ride or drive across the Golden Gate Bridge from San Francisco. The tasting room serves handcrafted cocktails made with Hanson of Sonoma vodka and offers tastings of Hanson of Sonoma’s mainstay flavors – Original, Cucumber, Ginger, Mandarin, Habanero and Meyer Lemon – and special edition flavors like Boysenberry and Espresso. Hanson of Sonoma’s new tasting room is located at 669 Bridgeway within the Hanson Gallery Fine Art. The tasting room is open on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 12 – 6 p.m. Starting in May, the Sausalito tasting room will be open seven days a week from 12 – 7 p.m.

Additionally, Hanson’s vodkas were featured in the April 2019 “Love the Planet” issue of O, The Oprah Magazine. The full lineup of flavors was included in “The O List” roundup of sustainable and eco-friendly products.

About Hanson of Sonoma

Hanson of Sonoma is a family-owned small-batch organic vodka distillery. Owned and operated by four siblings – Chris, Brandon, Alanna and Darren – and their parents Scott and Judy, Hanson of Sonoma makes 100 percent organic vodka from grapes and uses only real ingredients to infuse each flavor which currently includes Original, Cucumber, Ginger, Mandarin, Habañero and Meyer Lemon. In July 2018, four years after their launch, Hanson opened up a tasting room in the Los Carneros Appellation of Sonoma. A first of its kind in Wine Country, the tasting room offers a unique experience to visitors that, in addition to vodka flights and expertly-crafted cocktails, also offers educational courses like Martini and caviar pairings or vodka infusion courses. Hanson of Sonoma’s distillery is located at 22986 Burndale Road in Sonoma, CA. The tasting room is open every day from 11am – 5 p.m. In spring 2019, Hanson of Sonoma opened their second tasting room in Sausalito, CA. This tasting room, located within the Hanson Gallery Fine Art at 669 Bridgeway, is open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 12 – 6 p.m. More information can be found at HansonofSonoma.com