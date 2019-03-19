Hawaii Sea Spirits Names Senior VP of North American Sales

MAUI, Hawaii– Hawaii Sea Spirits LLC (HSS), makers of OCEAN Organic Vodka, is proud to announce and welcome Brent Wunder as the company’s senior VP of North America sales. Wunder joins the company with 20 years of industry experience having worked with leading organizations including Constellation Brands, Pernod Ricard and Remy Cointreau. He will be responsible for sales team leadership, driving revenue, program development, as well as contributing to overall business growth strategy.

“Together with our distributor partners, we’ve grown our business at an accelerated pace through unconventional thinking and consistent execution,” said Shay Smith, founder, president and managing partner of Hawaii Sea Spirits. “Brent shares the same philosophical approach and has a proven history of implementing ground-breaking programs that have driven sustainable growth for the brands he’s represented.”

Wunder joins HSS with a penchant for over-delivering on commitments. “The folks at HSS have created a solid and relevant line of brands with depth beyond any I’ve seen in the spirits industry,” stated Wunder. “I’m looking forward to exercising my creative insights to augment efforts that continue to accelerate their high-growth momentum.”

Wunder will be utilizing his unprecedented experience with developing and implementing go-to-market strategies to increase distribution, strengthen customer relationships and support, leverage channel opportunity and maintain trade practice compliance.

“Expanding the breadth of our leadership team is pivotal in directing and managing the growth we are achieving,” said Brian Graham, managing partner. “Brent is an accomplished executive whose talents and expertise will play a key role in achieving the goals within our organization, extended partners and customer base.”

Wunder began working with the HSS team March 4, 2019.

About Hawaii Sea Spirits LLC

Hawaii Sea Spirits (HSS) is a leading innovator in the $30 billion US spirits business. Its ultra-premium brands are demonstrating consistent growth across several categories. Ocean Organic Vodka, the flagship brand with the highest growth in the US among ultra-premium vodka brands is distributed throughout all 50 US States, Canada, South Korea and the Caribbean. With an average CAGR of 52 percent increase over the past four years, HSS continues to achieve significant growth and consumer appeal. The company operates a state-of-the-art distillery and 80-acre organic farm on the island of Maui that hosts nearly 40,000 visitors every year. The operation is open seven days a week with guided tours, product sampling and retail store featuring our spirits and collectible merchandise. More information is available at hawaiiseaspirits.com.

About OCEAN Organic Vodka

An ultra-premium spirit crafted in Hawaii, OCEAN Organic Vodka is a tribute to the oceans that provide life for our planet. Made from organic sugar cane and blended with deep ocean mineral water this award-winning vodka delivers a perfectly balanced taste and finish to enliven the flavor of your favorite drink. It isUSDA certified organic and gluten-free. OCEAN Organic Vodka is the number one selling spirit made in Hawaii and is distributed throughout the US, Canada, South Korea and the Caribbean. Produced by Hawaii Sea Spirits LLC, Kula, Hawaii (40 percent acl/vol 80 Proof). More information is available online oceanvodka.com.