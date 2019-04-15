Heaven’s Door Whiskey Announces Nashville Distillery

NASHVILLE, Tenn.— Heaven’s Door Spirits, developed in partnership with legendary musician and artist, Bob Dylan, is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the release of Dylan’s iconic album, “Nashville Skyline” with the announcement of the Heaven’s Door Distillery and Center for the Arts in downtown Nashville, slated to open in Fall 2020. The new center will feature the Heaven’s Door craft distillery, complete with guided tours, a whiskey library, restaurant and a 360-seat live performance venue, all part of a renovation project to the 160-year-old Elm Street Church that will also display pieces of Dylan’s paintings and unique metalwork sculptures.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate the anniversary of “Nashville Skyline” with our own addition to Music City’s skyline,” said Marc Bushala, CEO of Heaven’s Door Spirits. “Nashville is the natural home for the Heaven’s Door distillery and the Elm Street Church is a fitting home for Dylan’s visual artwork. We spent years looking for a property that truly captures the essence of the Heaven’s Door brand, and when we finally found the deconsecrated church in SoBro, we immediately knew that it would be the perfect physical and spiritual center for the brand, and Bob’s art.”

Widely regarded as one of Dylan’s greatest reinventions, “Nashville Skyline,” his ninth album, brought country rock music to the masses and is credited with changing the Nashville music scene forever. Described by Rolling Stone as having achieved “the artistically impossible,” the album showed a new, more relaxed side of Dylan, which inspired an era of music revolving around storytelling, and changed the way people thought about country rock music.

Heaven’s Door is an ever-evolving portfolio of handcrafted whiskeys which are the perfect melding of art and craft, as each expression features Dylan’s unique ironwork sculptures. Heaven’s Door’s inaugural trilogy of craft whiskeys include a Tennessee Straight Bourbon (90 proof, $49.99 SRP), a Double Barrel Whiskey (100 proof, $49.99 SRP) and a Straight Rye Whiskey finished in French cigar barrels from Vosges, France (100 proof, $79.99 SRP). In 2018, Heaven’s Door also introduced a limited-release 10-Year Tennessee Straight Bourbon (100 proof, $129.99 SRP).

Each of the brand’s three inaugural expressions has a direct tie to Tennessee — either through distillation, aging, barrel finishing or bottling. Tennessee boasts a long tradition of making great American whiskeys and its sweltering summers provides perfect conditions for barrel aging.

The Heaven’s Door portfolio of whiskeys is available nationwide and online via ReserveBar.com. For more information about the brand and the brand’s future home in Music City, visit heavensdoor.com or engage with the brand on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter.