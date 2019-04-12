Holla Spirits Introduces Boozin’ Bags for Pennsylvania Direct-to-Consumer Market

YORK, Pa.– Holla Spirits, a millennial-owned, award-winning spirits company, has launched a first-of-its-kind, eco-friendly packaging concept to deliver Holla vodka directly to consumers throughout Pennsylvania. Consumers can now order original Holla vodka and select naturally infused varieties in convenient, recyclable Boozin’ Bags at hollaspirits.com.

Holla is selling the socially responsible Boozin’ Bags in 750ML and 1.75L sizes. To celebrate the introduction of its packaging innovation, the company has released two new infusions available in the bags: lemon (branded as Lemon’s End) and orange (branded as Thirsty, Orange Ya?). Boozin’ Bags also will be available in a variety of holiday and lifestyle themes.

Holla now delivers all its direct-to-consumer orders in the lightweight bags, which it packages and ships in custom-decorated boxes. The company no longer sells glass-bottled spirits on its website.

Holla Spirits president Patrick Shorb applauded the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) for permitting Pennsylvania limited distilleries to ship spirits directly to consumers within state borders.

“Next generation consumers expect socially responsible options from brands, and they expect those options to be available for delivery right to their door,” Shorb said. “Fortunately, the PLCB had the foresight to allow direct-to-consumer shipping in Pennsylvania, a trend that is playing out nationally. Still, we wanted to make a good thing even better. That’s why we innovated Boozin’ Bags. The packaging is ideal for enjoying our original and naturally infused vodkas at festivals and beach trips or while tailgating or camping. It’s durable, convenient and minimizes impact on the environment.”

Environmental benefits of Holla’s Boozin’ Bags packaging include:

Low carbon footprint (80 percent less than 750ML glass bottles)

Environmentally friendlier shipping (lighter weight than glass bottles)

Reduced waste (recyclable and demands less landfill space than glass bottles)

All Holla vodka direct-to-consumer orders are shipped adult signature required. Packaging labels also feature child warnings that are not customary in the spirits industry.

Holla vodkas are made in Pennsylvania from corn or sugar cane, depending on the infusion, and all of its vodkas are naturally gluten-free and kosher. They are available in Fine Wine and Good Spirits retail stores and online directly at hollaspirits.com.

About HOLLA Spirits

Holla Spirits, LLC is a York, Pennsylvania-based, millennial-owned company dedicated to creating innovative spirits that resonate with like-minded consumers. The company’s first product, Holla vodka, provides an alternative for those interested in a fun, fresh, rebellious, unpretentious and affordable vodka for the next generation. The company blends its vodkas using all-natural ingredients in a variety of base distillates. The company is the recipient of a Gold medal from the 2017 Las Vegas Global Spirits Awards and Silver medal from the 2017 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. In 2018, Tipsy Bartender named Holla vodka one of the top “millennial alcoholic drinks that are the future of booze.” Consumers over age 21 may purchase Holla vodka at Pennsylvania Fine Wine and Good Spirits retail establishments or directly at Hollaspirits.com. Handle: @hollaspirits Hashtag: #howyouholla