Jack Daniel’s Launches No. 27 Gold Tennessee Whiskey in U.S.

LYNCHBURG, Tenn.– After its initial launch as a travel retail exclusive item and select markets in Asia, Jack Daniel’s is officially introducing Jack Daniel’s No. 27 Gold Tennessee Whiskey to the United States.

A double-barreled and double-mellowed expression of its classic Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey, the premium bottle brings a fusion between warm maple and toasted oak to create a rich and refined finish suited for today’s whiskey aficionado.

Representative of the skill and craftsmanship of the Jack Daniel Distillery, the process first begins with maturation in new charred American white oak barrels. Once these barrels are determined to be fully matured, they are removed from the barrelhouse and the whiskey is placed into maple wood barrels. The final step is a second time charcoal mellowing before being bottled.

“Jack Daniel’s No. 27 Gold pays homage to our distillery’s golden rule of, ‘Every day we make it, we’ll make it the best we can,” said Jack Daniel’s master distiller Jeff Arnett. “The natural amber hue, along with a scent of toasted oak and honey, offer an intricate texture and taste, making this whiskey a very distinct and luxury product.”

Due to the extra time and attention required to craft this ultra-smooth spirit, Jack Daniel’s No. 27 Gold Tennessee Whiskey was previously only available in select markets. This product launch emphasizes Jack Daniel’s continuous commitment of making high quality whiskeys fully available to a wider consumer. Best enjoyed neat or on the rocks, the product is now available across the United States for a suggested retail price of $99.99. For more information on Jack Daniel’s No. 27 Gold Tennessee Whiskey, visit jackdaniels.com.

About Jack Daniel’s No. 27 Gold Tennessee Whiskey

Jack Daniel’s No. 27 Gold Tennessee Whiskey is a luxury expression of Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey. Its name, “27,” celebrates the twice barreled, twice mellowing process where maple barrels impart a rich, smooth and luxurious whiskey experience. Jack Daniel’s is the maker of the world-famous Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey, Gentleman Jack Double Mellowed Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Rye and Jack Daniel’s Country Cocktails. “Please sip responsibly.”