James Bay Distillers Releases 88-Proof Galloping Goose Canadian Whisky

EVERETT, Wash. and VICTORIA, B.C., Canada — James Bay Distillers, Ltd. announced its first release with an 88-proof “Galloping Goose Canadian Whisky” on sale now at the distillery at Paine Field in Everett. Tasting notes include caramel, vanilla, light baked chocolate and a lingering honey finish.

The release is the first in a series of Canadian and other whiskies – including their upcoming organic “Cadboro” brand chocolate-infused whisky, and three brands of Scotch: “Harbour & Strait” (blended malt), “Northwest” (blended grain) and “Inner Harbour” (blended Scotch). The company holds permits from the United Kingdom’s Revenue & Customs office to import and blend scotch whiskies for release under their own brands.

James Bay Distillers is also working on a citrus-forward gin, their “Lochside Summer Gin No. 5,” which is currently pending label approval by the US Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB). A barrel-aged gin is currently resting in ex-bourbon and ex-cognac barrels, waiting for a Spring 2020 release.

The distillery is located at 3101 111th Street SW, Suite B, Everett, WA 98204 — between the south end of Paine Field’s two runways which service United and Alaska Airlines. The company is in search of wholesale and retail distributors.

The distillery is open Fridays from 2-6pm and Saturdays, from noon-5pm. Other hours by appointment.