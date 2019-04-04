Key West Smuggler Company to Nationally Launch Bourbon Whiskey on Indiegogo

KEY WEST, Fla.— Key West Smuggler Company announced plans to give back to their local community through the sale of their award-winning bourbon whiskey on Indiegogo on Tuesday, April 23. The company will be releasing a limited amount of numbered, hand-made crates fabricated from the rubble left behind by Hurricane Irma. Custom ordered crates contain Key West’s famous bourbon whiskey along with other curated goods from local, Key West merchants.

Based in Key West, Florida, Key West Smuggler Company lost its headquarters after Hurricane Irma devastated the Florida Keys in 2017. Out of the rubble left behind grew the Keys Strong charity, the organization behind the rebuilding of the Florida Keys. Through the support of Keys Strong and the local community, Key West Smuggler’s was back in business in a temporary headquarters.

“The support of the local community saved us,” said founder and CEO Jim Martin. “Without it, we wouldn’t be here today. These limited edition crates made by local artists are our way of not only giving back to the community that saved us, but will help us raise the money needed to finish rebuilding our headquarters with a tasting room where our patrons can relax and become a part of the Key West family.” A portion of the proceeds from the sale of each box goes to a local charity supporting hurricane keys relief.

There are a variety of crates for purchase that include:

Simple Life: Crate + 750 ml Bottle ($79.99)

I Drink Alone: Crate + 750 ml Bottle + 1 Glass ($96.19)

I’m Outta Here: 750 ml Bottle + Etched Stainless Flask ($90.49)

An Evening Together: Crate + 750 ml Bottle + 2 Etched Bourbon Glasses ($127.39)

An Evening Together in Style: Crate + 750 ml Bottle + 2 Etched Bourbon Glasses + 2 Tee Shirts ($156.59)

I’m A Local: Crate + 750 ml Bottle + 2 Etched Bourbon Glasses + Salt Scrub + Keyz Beez Honey + Piece of Local Art ($153.39)

Let’s Party!: Crate + 750 ml Bottle + 2 Etched Bourbon Glasses + 2 Embroidered Tee Shirts + Salt Scrub + Keyz Beez Honey + Piece of Local Art + Flask ($163.89)

Fans of the Key West Smuggler Company who want to support the effort without purchasing a crate can purchase from a variety of what the company calls “Virtual Shots” which include branded bracelets, key chains and local art.

To learn more about how you can get involved in this great cause, visit southernmostwhiskey.com.

About Key West Smuggler Company

Key West Bourbon Whiskey is a multi-award winning, authentic grain-to-bottle bourbon whiskey, made in the American tradition with a modern and sophisticated twist that removes unwanted congeners (responsible for hangovers), revealing an ultra-smooth, sophisticated spirit in the process. Based in Key West, Florida, Key West Smuggler Company lost its headquarters after Hurricane Irma devastated the Florida Keys in 2017. Due to the Keys Strong Charity (the organization behind the rebuilding of the Florida Keys) and the support of the local community, Key West Smuggler Company was able to rebuild and relocate their headquarters. Within six months of getting back on their feet, Key West Smuggler Bourbon Whiskey won three internationally recognized tasting medals.