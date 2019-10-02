Koloa Rum Celebrates 10 Years with Major Expansion Announcement

KALAHEO, Kaua`i, Hawai`i– September 2019 marked a significant milestone for Hawai`i’s award-winning Koloa Rum Company, as the brand celebrates a decade in business on the island of Kaua`i. Having achieved year-over-year double digit sales and revenue increases since year one, the Koloa Rum Company expansion will allow for increased production and distribution to accommodate the brand’s growth.

“We are so proud of our brand’s journey over these past 10 years and know we wouldn’t be here without the support of our community here on Kaua`i and our fans around the world,” said Bob Gunter, CEO of Koloa Rum Company. “This expansion is a dream come to life, and we look forward with anticipation and excitement for the future that lies ahead.”

Plans will more than double the size of the current operation to a 45,000 square-foot distillery and warehouse at the company headquarters, which will also include a tasting room, company store, and free-standing café. The company will break ground for the new distillery on September 18 with a traditional Hawaiian blessing and community celebration.

To recognize and honor the agricultural heritage of the town of Koloa, where commercial sugar production operations were first introduced in 1835, expansion plans also include the planting and cultivation of 10-12 acres of sugar cane fields on site. Additionally, Koloa Rum will refurbish old plantation camp structures into workforce housing and a museum that will tell the story of the rich history of sugarcane production in the area.

“Cultivating and using our own sugarcane is a big part of our history on Kaua`i, and that’s very important to us,” adds Gunter. “We will be growing and processing cane on site to make our rum, and we are actively partnering with local farmers to increase sources of cane sugar on the island with the goal of one day being able to use only Kaua‘i-grown cane in our products.”

Koloa Rum Company was founded to create superior Hawaiian rums and ready-to-drink cocktails using locally sourced ingredients. In doing so, Koloa Rum provides quality employment opportunities for the community of Kaua`i and provides meaningful support to the local agricultural industry by increasing cultivated acreage and preserving open space.

The new headquarters for Koloa Rum Company will be located in the town of Koloa, along Maluhia Road across from Anne Knudsen Park. Completion of the project is currently projected for September 2020.

About Koloa Rum Company

Established in 2009, Koloa Rum Company produces artisanal, single-batch Hawai`ian rum and ready-to-drink cocktails at its distillery in Kalaheo, Kaua`i and operates the island’s first distilled spirits Tasting Room and Company Store. The company’s award-winning portfolio includes its premium Kaua`i White, Gold, Dark, Aged, Spice, Coconut and Coffee rums. Products are available for purchase online, at select retailers nationwide, as well as in New Zealand, Canada and Japan. For more information, visit www.koloarum.com.