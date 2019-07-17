Laphroaig Releases Cairdeas Triple Wood Cask Strength

ISLAY, Scotland— Each year, Laphroaig Distillery manager, John Campbell, crafts a limited edition malt to celebrate friendship (“Cairdeas” in Gaelic). Those who were lucky enough to attend this year’s Fèis Ìle celebrations had the chance to share a dram of this unique whisky, which is one of the most anticipated Laphroaig offerings each year. This year’s limited release is a triple maturation. First matured in ex-bourbon barrels, the liquid is next saturated with flavor in smaller quarter casks, and finished in European oak casks that previously housed Oloroso sherry, giving the expression a sweet and smooth finish. It is then barrier filtered and bottled at cask strength to create a punchy dram with Laphroaig’s signature richness of flavor and smoky taste.

Tasting Notes

Appearance: Burnished Gold

Aroma: Polished leather and tobacco leaves with spicy lemon and clementine zest. Subtle notes of golden syrup, rich heather honey, autumn leaves, hazelnuts, vanilla fudge and a touch of white pepper and nutmeg. Dried chamomile flowers and a touch of passionfruit.

Body: Full Bodied

Palate: Sweet with rich toffee, dates, maple syrup, praline, and caramel. Grilled chestnuts with apple tart, marzipan, and strong black pepper. Cedarwood, and a touch of furniture polish and beeswax.

Finish: Sweet and long, with caramel and spicy buttery fudge

SRP: $79.99 for a 750mL bottle

Proof: 119 (59.5% ABV)

Laphroaig Cairdeas Triple Wood is available for a limited time at fine retail locations nationwide at a suggested retail price of $79.99/750 mL bottle.

About Laphroaig

Laphroaig (La-‘froyg) literally means “the beautiful hollow by the broad bay.” Born from the streams and blue peat smoke of Islay, Laphroaig is a Single Malt Scotch Whisky with a distinct taste and story in every bottle.The secret to Laphroaig is that it benefits from the happy circumstances of where it is produced—next to ocean water and on land that gives Laphroaig a unique peaty taste. It is one of only a few distilleries that still uses traditional malting floors and dries and infuses its own malt with the thick blue smoke from old peat-fired kilns.It’s also the only Single Malt Scotch Whisky to bear a Royal Warrant bestowed by HRH Prince Charles. Laphroaig encourages fans across the world to share their opinion of its expressions via their global campaign,#OpinionsWelcome. The campaign commemorates the passion of an enlightened few and showcases their candid, real-life opinions of the liquid. Friends can share their own opinions at Laphroaig.com/Opinions or on social media with the hashtag #OpinionsWelcome.