Lee Tatum Appointed Kentucky Owl Brand Managing Director

NEW YORK– Stoli Group USA (SGUSA) has announced the appointment of Lee Tatum as managing director for the Kentucky Owl brand, based out of Louisville and Bardstown. Tatum brings more than 25 years of spirits industry experience to “The Wise Man’s Bourbon,” which came into the SGUSA portfolio at the start of 2017 and expanded into rye whiskies in August that same year, earning the top spot inWhisky Advocate’s Summer 2018 Buying Guide. Additionally, Jim Beam Noe will join the fold in a consultant capacity to shepherd the development of Kentucky Owl Park, which is being designed by Pritzker Prize-award-winning architectural firm, Shigeru Ban. Beam Noe recently oversaw the construction and expansion of the Jim Beam Heritage Center and Visitors’ Experience in Clermont, Kentucky, in addition to managing the Jim Beam Urban Stillhouse in downtown Louisville.

In his role, Tatum will manage all facets of Kentucky Owl and its range of bourbons and rye whiskies, working closely with master blender Dixon Dedman on strategy, brand development, production, packaging, bottling, and quality control. He’ll report to SGUSA President & CEO, Rudy Costello. Previously, Tatum was VP and director of portfolio Innovation at Brown-Forman, where he developed and launched Slane Irish Whiskey to critical acclaim, revitalized the historic King of Kentucky ultra-premium bourbon brand, and introduced the company’s first new bourbon in 20 years, Cooper’s Craft. Tatum also held posts at Brown-Forman including chief of staff to the CEO/chairman and vice chairman, VP/director of business development and new brand development and a variety of additional management positions.

“In a short amount of time, Dixon and the Kentucky Owl team have done a remarkable job reaching cult status for the newly revived brand,” Tatum said. “It is a testament to the heritage and, most importantly, the liquid that is being selected and carefully blended to stand out in what’s increasingly becoming a crowded category. Kentucky Owl is on the rise and has a long, bright future ahead of it. I can’t wait to get started.”

Rudy Costello added: “I can’t think of two industry veterans more suited to lead the Kentucky Owl brand and our distillery project than Lee and Jim. Their experience in the bourbon category perfectly matches our needs as we continue to grow this amazing brand and build a home for it, while maintaining the quality that the bourbon community has come to expect from Dixon. These appointments ensure that we have the right strategy in place for Kentucky Owl, and are also a testament to our long-term commitment to this brand and category.”

About Kentucky Owl Bourbon

Kentucky Owl Bourbon was founded in 1879 by C.M. Dedman and today is led by master blender Dixon Dedman, who resurrected the brand and released his first batch in 2014, nearly 100 years after prohibition ended his great-great grandfather’s original endeavor. It is an artfully blended line of craft bourbons, each bottled at barrel proof for the truest expression of whiskey, and now, rye whiskies with the same craft approach in mind. Kentucky Owl is for those who appreciate high quality, attention to detail, craftsmanship and authentic heritage.