Maison Martell Unveils Martell Millésime 1898

COGNAC, France— On March 23, at the annual Masters of Wines & Spirits event in Singapore, Maison Martell unveiled an exceptional cognac with unique associations to the history of the House and its founding family. As one of the industry’s most prestigious showcases, Masters of Wines & Spirits represented an ideal occasion for Martell Cellar Master Christophe Valtaud to open his library of extremely old and rare eaux de-vie and select Martell Millésime 1898.

The oldest of the great cognac houses, founded by Jean Martell in 1715, Maison Martell is renowned throughout the world for the finesse and elegance of its cognacs. At the origin of the uniquely generous Martell style isa profound attachment to the terroir, perpetuated through nine generations of the Martell family, and a savoir-faire defined by two uncompromising choices: the double distillation of exclusively clear wines and aging only in barrels of fine-grained oak, the better to reveal the authentic aromas of the grapes.

A love of the land, a family spirit, a heritage of craftsmanship – these enduring values are at the heart of Martell Millésime 1898. Selected by Martell Cellar Master Christophe Valtaud, this cognac from the prestigious terroir of Grande Champagne is not only rare and exceptional by its age and origin, but also a unique invitation to step into the history of Maison Martell. The eau-de-vie was distilled in 1898 by Gabriel Martell, who was both a winegrower and a director of the House. When he died, his widow ceded this cognac from their estate, the Domaine de Cressé, to Maison Martell, which has watched over it for more than a century. Eaux-de-vie from Grande Champagne are characterized by their outstanding potential for aging, attaining their full expression only after40 years. Painstakingly nurtured by generations of cellar masters, Martell Millésime 1898 is distinguished by its extreme lightness and finesse, naturally combined with great richness and complexity.

Light amber in colour with luminous golden highlights, Martell Millésime 1898 reveals delicate aromas of dried flowers and fine spices. On the palate, the impression is one of freshness and richness, with notes of red and black fruit and subtle hints of rancio. In the remarkably long finish, notes of dried fruit and mellow woods accompany the smooth, lingering sensations of Martell Millésime 1898.

A prestigious, one-of-a-kind offer Maison Martell has produced just one bottle of Martell Millésime 1898 for the whole world. It will be offered for sale during the Masters of Wines & Spirits event in Singapore at a recommended price of SG $39,200.

About Masters of Wines and Spirits

Launched in 2010, Masters Of Wines and Spirits is a ground-breaking event: the first of its kind to connect connoisseurs and collectors of spirits, wine and champagne with the world’s leading brands in one environment, showcasing DFS’s global travel retail leadership and highlighting limited and curated versions of the world’s finest wines and spirits. In 2019, the collection was revealed in an intimate setting on March 23.

About The House of Martell

Martell, the oldest of the great cognac houses, was founded by Jean Martell in 1715 at the height of Frenchart de vivre, when gastronomy, taste and craftsmanship were celebrated and enjoyed with style. These became the three pillars of the House of Martell and remain intrinsic to the Martell vision today. For three centuries, Martell has produced, exported and marketed cognacs which are recognized worldwide for their outstanding quality and finesse, obtained through double distillation of exclusively clear wines and aging in fine-grained oak casks.