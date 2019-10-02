Maker’s Mark Introduces New Limited Release Bourbon

LORETTO, Ky.– Maker’s Mark has announced the launch of its first-ever nationally available limited-release bourbon, Maker’s Mark Wood Finishing Series 2019 Limited Release: Stave Profile RC6. This cask strength expression of Maker’s Mark Bourbon is finished with proprietary wood staves, referred to as Stave Profile RC6. The staves amplify notes of ripe fruit balanced with layers of baking spice – a taste profile inspired by the brand’s proprietary yeast strain used to produce its classic Maker’s Mark Bourbon. Only 255 barrels of the limited release bourbon will be produced, with bottles available at select retail locations beginning in late September.

This special edition bourbon is the first limited release in the Maker’s Mark Wood Finishing Series, a collection of Maker’s Mark expressions that use an innovative wood stave-finishing technique to enhance distinctive characteristics already present in Maker’s Mark® Bourbon. The series includes existing offerings Maker’s Mark 46™ and Maker’s Mark Private Select® and the distillery plans to introduce new limited-edition bourbons to the Series in the coming years.

“We have been experimenting with wood finishing staves and techniques since we first released Maker’s Mark 46 in 2010, and it never ceases to amaze me how much natural flavor we can extract from just ten wood staves interacting with our bourbon over a period of time,” said Jane Bowie, Maker’s Mark Director of Private Select. “Stave finishes allow us to innovate with an already delicious product in a purposeful fashion, exploring different wood types, seasoning periods, cook times, and heat levels until we achieve the exact flavor vision we have in mind. We’re excited to share the distinct possibilities with whisky fans, starting with the 2019 Limited Release.”

The 2019 Limited Release was created to introduce a version of Maker’s Mark that amplified the ripe fruit notes already found in the distillery’s proprietary yeast, balancing sweetness and spice. This specific vision was achieved by finishing fully-matured, cask strength Maker’s Mark Bourbon in a second barrel with ten proprietary “RC6” wood staves. The barrels were then rested in the Maker’s Mark limestone bourbon cellar, allowing the cask strength bourbon to interact with the staves to develop the expression’s unique flavor.

Developed over the course of two years in partnership with barrel producer Independent Stave Company, Stave Profile RC6 is made from American Oak that has first been exposed to the outdoors, or “seasoned,” for an extended 18 months before being toasted in a convection oven.

Bottled at 108.2 proof, each 750mL bottle of the Maker’s Mark Wood Finishing Series 2019 Limited Release will retail for a suggested $59.99 and will be available while supplies last.

About Maker's Mark Bourbon

