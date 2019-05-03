Mount Gay Rum Partners with Oceana on “More Taste, Less Waste” Campaign

NEW YORK— Mount Gay, the makers of the world’s oldest rum, is supporting Oceana, the largest international organization dedicated solely to ocean conservation, with the launch of More Taste, Less Waste, a collaborative Mount Gay Rum x Oceana pledge campaign that promotes the reduction of single-use plastics as a means to advocate for the reduction of plastic use. Committed to lessening the impact of plastics while enjoying the ultra-premium rum, Mount Gay and Oceana are encouraging customers to take a pledge to reduce their own use of single-use plastics and to join Oceana in working to help reduce plastics (and its impact on the oceans). To further this commitment and reduce its own company footprint, Mount Gay is ensuring everyone is ‘equipped to sip’ with the launch of reusable products at designated accounts and events.

Every year, an estimated 17.6 billion pounds of plastic enters the marine environment – roughly equivalent to dumping a garbage truck full of plastic in the ocean every minute. Mount Gay is supporting Oceana’s efforts to end single-use plastics through a joint digital call to action for individuals that provides a check-list of ways to get involved with Oceana’s campaign and to reduce single-use plastics during moments spent enjoying a drink with family and friends. The campaign rallies individuals to refrain from using plastic straws and stirrers, as well as food items and garnishes in single-use plastics, and to instead use reusable cups, bottles, bags and to get involved as an advocate to stop plastic pollution. At select waterfront accounts, Mount Gay customers can show their digital pledge to a Mount Gay representative and receive limited-edition reusable drinkware and accessories.

“Mount Gay has a deep appreciation for the environment, from the ingredients used to create our high-end rums derived from the terroir of Barbados to the brand’s longstanding connection to the sea and sailing community,” said Dorothee Heriard Dubreuil, brand director of Mount Gay. “In partnership with a like-minded brand, Oceana, and through the More Taste, Less Waste pledge, we are proactively implementing initiatives to help further reduce our footprint and promote social responsibility while still enjoying Mount Gay cocktails with friends and family across America.”

Shelley Brown, education director, Sailors for the Sea Powered by Oceana notes: “We’re grateful for Mount Gay’s support of Oceana. Through our policy campaigns and by building a community of eco-conscious boaters who are taking action such as eliminating single-use plastics on their boats as part of our Green Boating initiative via Sailors for the Sea, we are committed to efforts towards reducing plastic pollution. We believe this partnership will resonate with people eager to help Oceana win victories for our oceans.”

Over the last year, Mount Gay USA has made a robust effort to reduce their environmental impact by moving to compostable cups for all sampling and regatta events, initiating a local Skip the Straw program and encouraging the use and reuse of the red Mount Gay thermos cups. The More Taste, Less Waste campaign will continue the brand’s effort to become more environmentally responsible through the support of Oceana, and is encouraging clients to do the same.

To take the pledge and identify key participating locations, visit oceana.org/mountgayrum. For more information, visit mountgayrum.com or follow us at @MountGayRum on Facebook and @MountGayRumUS on Instagram.

About Mount Gay

A legal deed dated from February 20, 1703 confirms the existence of a “pot still house” on Mount Gay’s sugar cane Estate in Barbados, establishing Mount Gay as the world’s oldest rum producer. Our distillery name honors the pioneering Sir John Gay who perfected the distinctive Mount Gay style. Still today, only the finest sugar cane molasses and pure water filtered through the coral heart of the island are selected to create Mount Gay rums. Perpetuating a long-standing Barbadian tradition for more than 315 years, Mount Gay rums are handcrafted from a blend of single column and double copper pot distillates and matured in toasted oak barrels, delivering aromatic, flavorful taste, body and refined character.

The Mount Gay portfolio includes 1703 Master Select, Black Barrel, XO and Eclipse. Mount Gay is owned by Rémy Cointreau SA.

About Oceana

Oceana is the largest international advocacy organization dedicated solely to ocean conservation. Oceana is rebuilding abundant and biodiverse oceans by winning science-based policies in countries that control one third of the world’s wild fish catch. With more than 200 victories that stop overfishing, habitat destruction, pollution and killing of threatened species like turtles and sharks, Oceana’s campaigns are delivering results. A restored ocean means that one billion people can enjoy a healthy seafood meal, every day, forever. Together, we can save the oceans and help feed the world. Visit oceana.org to learn more