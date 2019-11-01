Mount Gay Rum’s Releases Limited Edition The Master Blender Collection: Pot Still

ST. LUCY, Barbados — Dating back to 1703, Mount Gay has cultivated centuries of unrivaled expertise in creating complex rich and aromatic rums. Located on the northern tip of Barbados, the birthplace of rum, Mount Gay is the world’s oldest running rum distillery. The history of rum and the history of Mount Gay stem from the same roots, and to this day, our rums celebrate centuries of refining our craft, paying homage to our heritage and creating progressive innovations as we continue enriching the genuine rum tradition.

Last year, we debuted the first in a series to showcase the expertise of our master blender, called The Master Blender Collection. The inaugural release was XO The Peat Smoke Expression. Mount Gay continues to honor its past and this year, we look to the original process of rum-making and are proud to reveal the second release in our limited edition collection: Mount Gay Pot Still Rum.

This new expression, using only rums distilled in our double retort pot stills, celebrates the way Mount Gay originally made rum for about 200 years. From the distillery’s inception in 1703 until the early 1900s when a full copper Coffey column was introduced, Mount Gay was a rum made purely in pot stills.

To create the small batch of 4,920 bottles, Trudiann Branker, Mount Gay Master Blender, patiently tasted through countless samples of pot still liquid, ultimately narrowing down the selection to a 2009 vintage. For the first expression under her direction as Master Blender, Branker selected a specific batch distilled in 2009, and six months prior to bottling the liquid, she placed it into virgin ex-whiskey casks to enhance the spicy and roasted nutty notes.

Trudiann Branker has a passion for making rum, balancing the science of distillation with the art of flavor and aroma equally. For her, returning to the roots of rum making was a celebration of the past and a continuation of the legacy of Mount Gay, something for which she is now responsible.

The result is a beautiful rum reminiscent of the past. Golder amber in the glass with notes of butterscotch, toffee, mocha and plum waft through the air when nosing the liquid. On the palate, the liquid is initially spicy, followed up by rich, dried fruits, dark chocolate and oak. History in a glass, this new addition to The Master Blender Collection is one to seek out to celebrate the continuation of a legacy.

Mount Gay Master Blender Trudiann Branker states: “For this release, I wanted to showcase pot still rum in its truest form, to be highlighted for its complex nature, aromatics and taste, and show how delicate and balanced this crafted liquid can be.”

Tasting Notes

Mount Gay Pot Still Rum’s profile is complex, unveiling different aromas with every sip.

Aroma: Warm butterscotch interlaced with rich mocha and toffee with underlying notes of plum.

Appearance: A brilliant golden amber hue and legs that cascade slowly down the glass when swirled.

Mouthfeel: An initially spicy kick, followed by dried fruits, culminating in dark chocolate and oak. A delicate, silky texture.

Pot Still Rum is bottled at precisely 48% abv to reveal its true intensity. It is best enjoyed neat or over a large ice cube.

The Master Blender Collection: Mount Gay Pot Still Rum will be limited to 4,920 bottles around the world, with 1,002 bottles available in the U.S., and it will be available at select premium retailers throughout the world.

For more information, visit www.mountgayrum.com or follow us at @MountGayRum on Facebook and @MountGayRumUS on Instagram.

About Mount Gay

A legal deed dated from February 20, 1703 confirms the existence of a “pot still house” on Mount Gay’s sugar cane Estate in Barbados, establishing Mount Gay as the world’s oldest rum producer. Our distillery name honors the pioneering Sir John Gay who perfected the distinctive Mount Gay style. Still today, only the finest sugar cane molasses and pure water filtered through the coral heart of the island are selected to create Mount Gay rums. Perpetuating a long-standing Barbadian tradition for more than 315 years, Mount Gay rums are handcrafted from a blend of single column and double copper pot distillates and matured in toasted oak barrels, delivering aromatic, flavorful taste, body and refined character. The Mount Gay portfolio includes 1703, Black Barrel, XO, and Eclipse. Mount Gay is owned by Rémy Cointreau SA.