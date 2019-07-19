MurLarkey Distilled Spirits Expands Partnership with Breakthru Beverage Group

BRISTOW, Va.—MurLarkey Distilled Spirits is pleased to announce that they are expanding their partnership with Breakthru Beverage Group. MurLarkey is currently with Breakthru DC and officially kicked off their expanded partnership with Breakthru Maryland July 16 to represent their award-wining craft spirits portfolio.

“It gives me great pleasure to announce that MurLarkey Distilled Spirits will be represented by Breakthru Beverage in Maryland,” said Tom Murray, CEO and founder of MurLarkey Distilled Spirits. “Our family-owned-and -operated distillery has a legacy of creating exceptional, award-winning craft spirits. We believe that Breakthru Beverage shares the same capabilities, professionalism and overall passion for craft spirits that we do, making them a natural choice for us. We look forward to celebrating many successes together in DC, Maryland and many more markets!”

Murray, recently named a rising star in the industry, was featured in The Future Movers and Shakers panel by Beverage Industry Magazine. This panel features visionary entrepreneurs in the beverage market who continue to develop new products that fulfil the ever-expanding consumer needs.

“Breakthru Beverage is honored to represent MurLarkey Distilled Spirits in Maryland. We believe this relationship will strengthen our premium craft spirits portfolio in the Maryland area,” said Ira Kasoff, Breakthru Beverage Business Manager. “We are extremely excited at what the future opportunity will bring with these two great companies working together.”

About MurLarkey Distilled Spirits

Starting with a meager 23-gallon copper still, second generation Irish-American cousins Tom Murray and Mike Larkin, along with a small team of family and friends, began distilling high-quality, small-batch spirits. Using only the finest, all-natural ingredients, MurLarkey spirits are produced to uncompromising standards. Distilled to perfection, packaged with pride and delivered with cheer, MurLarkey embodies the Founders’ heritage, culture and love for life. MurLarkey is an American Distilling Institute (ADI) Certified Craft Distilled Spirit producer. For more information, visit murlarkey.com.

About Breakthru Beverage Group

Breakthru Beverage Group is one of the leading alcohol wholesalers in the United States and the largest broker in Canada representing a full total beverage alcohol portfolio of spirits, wine and beer. Across all markets, Breakthru aligns a nimble and insightful approach to sales, marketing and operations. Family ownership is active in the business and committed to being stewards of heritage and champions of innovation. For more information, visit BreakthruBev.com.