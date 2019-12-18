Ohza Mimosas Now Offering Shipping to 29 States

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.— Mimosas are no longer just for brunch, and they’re now available to be shipped to your doorstep. Ohza Mimosas, the ready-to-drink, reinvented mimosa in a can, has officially launched online ordering and shipping to 29 US states.

Ohza was previously only available at 750+ independent and local retailers including Whole Foods, Shaw’s, Star Market, Roche Brothers, BJ’s, Kappy’s, and BevMax in MA, ME, RI, and CT. Now, those located in the 29 available states can have 6-packs of Ohza’s mimosas shipped right to their doorstep for $14.59 + shipping, or $13.99 for 4 or more. Shipping costs vary and are calculated at checkout.

Redefining the ready-to-drink beverage, Ohza’s gluten free mimosas have the calorie count of a hard seltzer, but the bold punch of a serious cocktail – all while containing no added sugar, real juice, no artificial flavors, 5% alcohol for all day sip-ability, and a clean nutrition label. Crafted with premium Brut sparkling wine from the Finger Lakes region of upstate New York and real orange juice, one 6-pack of Ohzas is equal to 9 mimosa flutes, or 2 bottles of bubbly and 1/2 a juice carton – with up to 80% less sugar than if you made your own.

Ohza was founded by 25-year-old Ryan Ayotte after attempting to mix mimosas with his friends on a tippy boat off of Cape Cod, MA. The result? A mess. From making a mess on the high seas, to lugging bottles, cartons, and cups to the beach – he knew there had to be an easier way. Based in Cambridge, MA, Ohza is set out to bring a taste of brunch wherever you wander using quality ingredients, sustainable cans, and always supplying a good time.

