Pennsylvania Pure Distilleries Announces Release of Ready-to-Drink Cocktails

PITTSBURGH— Pennsylvania Pure Distilleries, known for their multiple award-winning Boyd & Blair Potato Vodka and BLY Silver Rum, has announced the release of its newest product line of ready-to-drink cocktails. The cocktails will be sold in two varieties: Boyd & Blair Lemon & Lavender and Boyd & Blair Iced Tea & Lemonade. Each will be available in 1L bottles, and are officially listed by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) to be distributed into 125 PA Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores.

“By popular demand our customers can now enjoy our signature cocktails on-the-go by simply chilling or adding ice,” said Barry Young, Master Distiller. “We’re already working on additional ready-to-drink recipes including more classic favorites and some seasonal creations, and are proud to use the finest accompanying ingredients in our cocktails including home brewed tea and the infusion of real lavender florets to compliment our award-winning spirits.”

In addition to the two ready-to-drink liters in the PLCB stores, 200ml flasks of the cocktails along with 1 liter and 200ml flasks of BLY Daiquiri are also available for purchase at the distillery, online at pennsylvaniapuredistilleries.com and from Pennsylvania Libations. You can also find them at various regional locations, including DiAnoia’s, Monaco Kimpton Hotels, and at Soergel’s Orchards on weekends in October.

In addition, BLY Ancho Chili Liqueur will be listed by the PLBC and sold widely at PA Fine Wine & Spirit locations. The distillery is also announcing that it will be officially exporting its flagship spirits Boyd & Blair Potato Vodka, BLY Silver Rum and BLY Ancho Chili Liqueur to the United Kingdom.

“The expansion of our product line in addition to the growth of our brand reach within and outside of the U.S. is a testament to the quality of our award-winning spirits,” said Young. “As a craft distillery that takes great pride in our work, we strive to serve our clients the best tasting and best quality spirits and cocktails they can find in the world.”

About Pennsylvania Pure Distilleries

Pennsylvania Pure Distilleries is an independently run American distillery founded on the idea of creating exceptional spirits using locally grown ingredients and packaging. We believe in quality over quantity and that’s why we make every single batch by hand. Its award-winning Boyd & Blair vodka is currently sold in 41 states, plus Singapore, Hong Kong, Alberta Canada, France and the United Kingdom. Our 5-star rated BLY Silver Rum and BLY Silver Rum 105 continue to exemplify our high standards and dedication to distilling pristine clear spirits. The Distillery is open to the public on Saturdays only. For more information, please visit, pennsylvaniapuredistilleries.com.