Rebel Yell Launches New Variant, Updated Packaging

BARDSTOWN, Ky.– Rebel Yell Kentucky Straight Bourbon has a new look for its brand lineup. The updated packaging reinforces the brand’s rebellious spirit and elevates the brand’s look, bridging the gap between its proud heritage and modern tastes. The new bottle features an embossed rounded shoulder in addition to a revised front and back label. The new bottle is topped with a matted capsule closure and a natural cork, further enhancing the packaging, which was designed by David Cole.

“By adding the new capsule closure with hints of silver and updating the label with bolder lettering, the new Rebel Yell look aligns with the brand attitude,” said Eric Winter, whiskey brand manager at Luxco.

“The glass embossing on the bottle also adds a tactile component to the consumer’s experience, further elevating the overall look of the package,” added designer David Cole.

The new packaging will roll out in April and will apply to the full family lineup including Rebel Yell Kentucky Straight Bourbon, Rebel Yell Straight Rye, Rebel Yell Root Beer and Rebel Yell Ginger.

Brand Launches New Variant

In addition to the new packaging, the brand is launching a new variant this year: Rebel Yell Kentucky Straight Bourbon 100 proof. This whiskey – crafted according to the original time-honored recipe with a smooth ‘wheated’ mash bill – features honey, vanilla and caramel notes followed by oaky tones and a deep, warm finish. This whiskey will also have the new brand packaging enhancements and has an SRP of $19.99.

“Our traditional 80 proof Rebel Yell is an approachable bourbon, softer on the palate than the new 100 proof Rebel Yell, which brings a bit more bite in the finish,” said John Rempe, head distiller at Lux Row Distillers. “We wanted to offer consumers a higher proof option in this brand family, and this bourbon holds up well with balance of smoothness and flavor, whether providing fuller flavor in a cocktail or as a sipper.”

Award-winning Rebel Yell 10 Year Single Barrel Also Available for 2019

This year, Rebel Yell 10 Year Single Barrel will also be available nationwide in a very limited allocation once again. This year, about 2,600 cases of this highly-acclaimed bourbon will be available in its original packaging, 750ml bottle sold in individual boxes. A limited amount will be available for sale at the Lux Row Distillers gift shop as well.

ABOUT LUX ROW DISTILLERS

Real roots, real family, real products: Lux Row Distillers – a new bourbon distillery experience on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail – is a family-owned venture, bringing the Lux family history and spirits tradition to the bourbon industry. Lux Row Distillers is the home of Luxco’s bourbon brands, including Rebel Yell, Blood Oath, David Nicholson and Ezra Brooks Kentucky Straight Bourbons.

Located in the heart of Bardstown, Kentucky, the 18,000-square foot Lux Row Distillers includes a visitor center, barrel warehouses, a tasting room and event space, making for an all-encompassing bourbon experience. The 90-acre property is home to an 18th century stone house – which is registered as a National Historic Place – and a long, tree-lined driveway providing a scenic entrance to the distillery.

For more information about the distillery, visit Fluxrowdistillers.com. You can also like Lux Row Distillers on Facebook at facebook.com/luxrowdistillers or follow the distillery on Instagram @luxrowdistillers.