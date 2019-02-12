Republic National Distributing Company and Sazerac Expand Partnership

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas– Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC) is pleased to announce an expanded relationship with long-time partner Sazerac.

In December, Sazerac acquired 19 brands, including iconic brands like Seagram’s VO, Goldschalger, Parrot Bay and Myers’s Rum, from Diageo. In the new agreement between RNDC and Sazerac, RNDC will add the newly acquired brands to the existing portfolio of brands it distributes in Colorado, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Indiana, Kentucky, Florida and South Carolina.

“RNDC is proud to be a part of Sazerac’s continuing expansion in the market,” said Tom Cole, RNDC CEO. “Sazerac and RNDC share a passion for growth and the contribution we can make to this industry.”

Dedicated to creating value for its suppliers and customers, RNDC continues to focus on its technology revolution and on providing innovative services like the RNDC Mixology Team’s drink database featuring more than 14,000 recipes, and extensive associate training through the Wine and Spirits Education Trusts education program.

About Republic National Distributing Company

RNDC is the second largest distributor of premium wine and spirits in the United States with operations in Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia. RNDC employs more than 9500 individuals nationwide. For more information about the company, please visit rndc-usa.com.

About Sazerac Company Inc.

Sazerac Company Inc. is a privately-held American alcoholic beverage company headquartered in Metairie in the metropolitan area of New Orleans, Louisiana, but with its principal office in Louisville, Kentucky. One of the world’s largest distillers, Sazerac is owned by William Goldring and his family. For more information about the company, please visit sazerac.com.