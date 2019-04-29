Romeo’s Gin and Pur Vodka Launch Two New Cocktails

MONTREAL– After its successful launch of romeo’s gin+tonic in April 2018, Duvernois (romeo’s gin and Pur Vodka) is stepping up the game launching not only one, but two new ready-to-drink premium cocktails with the aim of revolutionizing this category by offering high quality, low sugar and 100 percent natural products. Inspired by two classic but revisited cocktails, romeo’s gin offers a ready-to-drink gin fizz with natural flavors of lemon and cucumber, and Pur Vodka, a Moscow Mule with natural flavors of ginger and lime. Both products are now available in SAQ since the beginning of April.

Romeo’s gin is now offering its variation of the classic Gin Fizz cocktail, originally composed of gin, lemon juice, cane sugar and soda. Mixing romeos’ gin with its own special spritzer with natural flavors of cucumber and lemon, we have a unique, crisp and fresh cocktail inspired by the feeling of the first days of spring.romeo’s gin fizz can features Dodo Ose’s artwork, from his series Urbano Tropical. Available for $14.80 for four cans of 250 ml, available at SAQ.

The classic Moscow Mule is the best-selling vodka-based cocktail in the world. Pur Vodka reinvents this staple with a Quebec twist, maple syrup, mixed to its world’s most awarded Canadian vodka and its own spritzer with natural flavors of ginger and lime. Everything to make it a year-long must-have, refreshing and crisp! Available for $15.80 for four cans of 250 ml, available at SAQ.

Launched in April 2018, romeo’s gin+tonic has known a huge success and has quickly became the reference and must-have in terms of ready-to-drink cocktail, as it was also the first and only one in this category. A perfect mix of romeo’s gin and its own special tonic with natural flavors of mandarin and elderflower to enlighten any cocktail hour, all-year long.The new can of romeo’s gin+tonic features the artwork. Available for $14.80 for four cans of 250 ml, available at SAQ.

About Romeo’s Gin

Imagined in Montreal, romeo’s gin celebrates creativity. It is a spirit curated for the non-conformists, those who live life without boundaries and create something for the rest of us to think about. With a unique aromatic signature based on juniper, lavender, cucumber, almond, dill and lemon, romeo’s gin is reminiscent of the first days of spring. Every edition showcases selected artwork from various urban artists, from Montreal and beyond. A percentage of the profits from the sale of each product goes to romeo’s Fund. The Fund is a unique initiative that doesn’t stop at providing financial support, but establishes durable and authentic partnerships with the artists and their projects. romeo’s gin is proud to have its very own urban art museum since 2018,showcasing 24 murals done by 24 Montreal artists, taking place in the industrial staircase of a busy building in the Mile-End neighborhood in Montreal.

About Pur Vodka

Pur Vodka is an Ultra Premium vodka made out of 100% Canadian high end ingredients. It is a subtle and balanced mix of carefully selected corn and all natural spring water, drawn from a pristine glacial source in northern Quebec. It shines in cocktails, but it is originally created to be enjoyed neat or on rocks. Pur Vodka is Canada’s most awarded vodka with numerous honors from prestigious international competitions and has recently won its 66th price, a Double Gold medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, in March 2019.

About Duvernois

Since March 2019, we can now regroup both brands romeo’s gin and Pur Vodka under the same name, Duvernois Creative Spirits. Its founder, Nicolas Duvernois, whom we can now see as a dragon in the Dans l’oeil du dragon TV show on Radio-Canada channel, has launched Pur Vodka in 2009 and romeo’s gin in 2015, and is now at the head of Duvernois Creative Spirits. Causes before products, Pur Vodka supports emerging entrepreneurship and romeo’s gin, urban art and culture.