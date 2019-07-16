Seagram’s Launches Lime Flavored Vodka

ALISO VIEJO, Calif.– Seagram’s distillers of quality and tradition since 1857, is excited to announce the launch of Seagram’s Lime Flavored Vodka as the newest addition to the American-made brand and award-winning portfolio.

With a trusted name and proven history of excellence, Seagram’s Vodka is staying true to its commitment to quality while capitalizing on the popularity of citrus flavors with the launch of Lime. True to the versatility of the Seagram’s Vodka product line, the lime flavor is highly mixable and is sure to be the perfect ingredient for gatherings, large and small. Enjoy hints of lime in a refreshing cocktail, sipped neat, or over ice.

Seagram’s Vodka is proudly made in America since 2005 as a valuable addition to the Seagram’s name. The liquid is five-times distilled with high-quality American grain to ensure a clean, extra smooth taste. In 2016, Seagram’s Extra Smooth Vodka was awarded a Double Gold Medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition and earned Greatest Value in the Ultimate Spirits Challenge with a ranking that surpassed several of its competitive Vodka Brands, proving that Seagram’s continues to rank in appeal for vodka drinkers as a high-quality brand at a value price. This year, all Seagram’s Vodka expressions received an updated and refreshed bottle label consistent with the full Seagram’s line-up while delivering the same award-winning quality and taste.

Seagram’s Lime Flavored Vodka is now available nationwide in multiple sizes for various offerings at 35 percent alcohol by volume.

About Seagram’s Vodka

Distillers of quality and tradition since 1857, Seagram’s Vodka is five-times distilled and produced with high-quality American grain vodka to ensure a clean, extra smooth taste and no after-burn, allowing Seagram’s to be served straight up or served on the rocks or as the perfect ingredient to any refreshing cocktail year-round. Seagram’s Vodka has been awarded countless accolades including, most recently Impact Blue Chip Brand, L.A. International Wine & Spirits Awards Gold Winner – Spirits Category / Best of Category Winner, and Double Gold at The San Francisco World Spirits Competition.