Skinny Bkinny Wines Now Available For Delivery Nationwide

BOSTON— Skinny Bkinny Wines was launched with the idea of offering smart choices for the health-conscious consumer. Its wines are now available for delivery in most states via its online shop and club membership. Skinny Bkinny Wines offer an uncomplicated, fun and easy drinking experience. The original lineup launched in Winter 2018 included three wines: Red Blend, Light White and Bubbles. Having identified a consumer base that is interested in healthier wine options, it offers 1 to 1.5 g sugar and 93-99 calories per 5 oz. serving, depending on the product. By crafting fruity and juicy styles, its wines deliver uncompromising flavor and style.

Riola Brands, the company behind Skinny Bkinny Wines has over a decade experience in the health-related field, and is uniquely positioned to offer wines for the health-conscious consumer. After successfully introducing its initial offerings of light wines throughout the Boston metro area, it plans to expand its offerings based on consumer demand and trends.

Skinny Bkinny Wines are available throughout local Massachusetts stores and wine shops with an MSRP of $19.99 – $24.99 depending on the product. The wines can also be purchased for delivery to 37 plus states via its website: skinnybkinny.wine.

