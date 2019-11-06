Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits to Distribute The Long Drink in New York, Texas and Pennsylvania

NEW YORK— The Long Drink, a top selling, legendary, category of alcoholic beverages in Finland, whose origins go back to 1952, is increasingly available across the United States and is pleased to announce that Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, the world’s preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol, will distribute Long Drink throughout New York, Texas and Pennsylvania.

The momentous agreement with Southern Glazer’s comes on the heels of award-winning actor Miles Teller joining The Long Drink as a co-owner. Moving forward, Teller will support the brand a number of ways with a specific focus on assisting with creative direction and marketing strategy efforts as the company continues to launch in new states.

Today’s Long Drink combines the origins of the past with the modern day processing and technology of the future. The result is an award-winning, refreshing, citrus soda with a premium liquor kick. Canned at 5.5% Alc./Vol., the Long Drink is currently available in New York, New Jersey, Nevada, Georgia and Connecticut, with Texas, Upstate New York, and Pennsylvania being the latest additions via this new distribution agreement with Southern Glazer’s. The brand will be widely available across Texas and Upstate New York, rolling out over the next few weeks.

“The Long Drink continues to rapidly expand across the United States and we’re absolutely thrilled to have Southern Glazer’s as a distribution partner. We have the utmost confidence in their team to take Long Drink to the next level and we look forward to a long-standing working relationship,” says co-founder and Chairman Evan Burns.

The Long Drink is now served at Madison Square Garden, House of Yes and a number of TAO Group venues, including; Avenue, Marquee and Lavo nightclubs.

Most recently, Long Drink introduced Long Drink Zero, a low calorie option, and has plans to introduce several new variants this holiday season. Additional information about where The Long Drink is sold can be found here: thelongdrink.com/whereToGetIt/ The brand will be supporting by local sales and marketing initiatives via brand partnerships, public relations campaigns, influencer marketing and media buys.

About The Long Drink

Long drink’ is a top-selling category of alcohol in Finland–a legend that is now available in America. The roots of ‘long drink’ go back to the 1952 Summer Games in Helsinki. The small and poor country was still recovering from World War II. Still, the Finns wanted to give tourists an unforgettable experience. However, the officials had a concern: how will we serve drinks quickly enough to all the visitors!? As a solution, they came up with a revolutionary idea of a new liquor drink, and so the first ‘long drinks’ were born. Finally, this legend has been brought to America by the next generation of Finns who want the world to experience the refreshing and unique Finnish Long Drink. The Long Drink garnered a Gold Medal (94 Rating) at the prestigious 2019 New York International Spirits Competition (NYISC). The Long Drink is currently available in Connecticut, Georgia, Nevada, New York, New Jersey and soon launching across Texas and Pennsylvania. Learn more at thelongdrink.com

About Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits is the world’s pre-eminent distributor of beverage alcohol, and proud to be a multi-generational, family-owned company. The Company has operations in 44 U.S. states and the District of Columbia, Canada, and the Caribbean, and employs more than 20,000 team members. Southern Glazer’s urges all retail customers and adult consumers to market, sell, serve, and enjoy its products responsibly. For more information visit southernglazers.com. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram @sgwinespirits and on Facebook at Facebook.com/SouthernGlazers.