Stoli Vodka Launches New Lime Flavor

NEW YORK— Stoli Vodka, the original premium vodka with uncompromising quality since 1938, has announced the launch of its newest flavor, Stoli Lime. The first citrus-flavored vodka to be introduced by Stoli in more than a decade, Lime will roll out nationwide this month and enters the market with a 96-point platinum rating from the Beverage Testing Institute (BTI). The flavor appears to have a thirsty target with lime being the most popular fruit to pair with vodka and serving as the second-most used ingredient in cocktail recipes overall, with simple syrup coming in first, according to Difford’s Guide.

Stoli Lime aims to conquer the challenges that bartenders and consumers face when making cocktails – the sour and over-powering flavor from bottled lime juices and the short shelf life of fresh juices and limes. A bold and juicy flavor with distinct notes of freshly pressed lime and a smooth fruity finish, Stoli Lime will carry the tagline “Ripe for the Drinking.” The sweet, fresh flavor blends perfectly with drinks including the Gimlet, Vojito (vodka mojito) and the Moscow Mule – still the no. 1 vodka cocktail in the U.S. It also complements other flavors well with Stoli promoting a Cherry Limeade serve and a Strawberry Limeade, which uses equal parts Lime and Stoli Crushed Strawberry.

Mike Oringer, senior VP of innovation and trade marketing for Stoli Group, said, “With the citrus-flavored vodka category growing at 11 percent and outpacing total vodka by more than 4 percent, our goal was to create a refreshing, versatile product to complement some of the most popular cocktails for bars and at-home occasions. Early testing showed that Stoli Lime has a natural taste and consumers prefer it to competitive brands currently on the market. Last year, we introduced Stoli Cucumber, which received a 97-point rating from the BTI, so we are primed for a very green summer.”

Stoli Lime is 75 proof, or 37.5 percent alcohol by volume (ABV) and has a suggested retail price of $19.99 for a 750mL bottle and $22.99 for a 1L bottle. For more information, visit stoli.com or follow Stoli on Instagram @Stoli, on Facebook @Stoli and on Twitter @Stoli.

About Stoli Group

Part of SPI Group – one of the world’s leading premium spirits businesses – Stoli Group was established in 2013 as the division responsible for the management, distribution and marketing of SPI’s global spirits portfolio. Stolichnaya, Stoli, the bottle shape, the label/s are trademarks, depending of the country, of ZHS IP Americas Sàrl, ZHS IP Europe Sàrl or ZHS IP Worldwide Sàrl