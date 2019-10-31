Straightaway Adds ‘Paper Plane’ and ‘Spritz’ to RTD Cocktail Collection

PORTLAND, Ore. — Enjoying a top-notch cocktail with the same ease of pouring a glass of wine or beer is made possible with Straightaway ready-to-drink cocktails.

Since launching their line of bottled cocktails in December 2018, Portland-based Straightaway has earned the respect of drink professionals and enthusiasts alike. After years of “bootlegging” their own libations for friends and family, local brand builder Cy Cain and drinks expert Casey Richwine co-founded Straightaway to allow more people to enjoy a harmoniously balanced cocktail with the same ease of opening a can or bottle.

“It’s pure joy to witness people try our products for the first time,” Cain said. “They light up when they realize cocktails this good can come ready-to-drink.”

Last month, Straightaway released Paper Plane, the newest bottled cocktail in their line-up. Originally invented by a New York City bartender in 2007, and named after the M.I.A. hit song by the same name, the drink has since earned its place as a modern classic found on bar menus across the country and beyond.

“Our version swaps out rye whiskey for bourbon to add spice,” Richwine said. “We use a blend of two amaros to provide that bite with fresh lemon juice for balance. I sometimes describe Paper Plane as a richer version of the whiskey sour. The drink is all about balancing these flavors to create something enjoyable year-round.”

Like all Straightaway cocktails, Paper Plane is made and sourced using the best ingredients possible. Perfect for year-round gifting and entertaining, Straightaway cocktails are thoughtfully built, honoring tradition and timeless recipes while adding a unique spin on the classics.

Spirit-Based Bottled Cocktails by Straightaway include:

Lintik (50 proof): Gin aged with Lemon, Simple Syrup, and House-Made Bitters – Straightaway’s signature “lightning in a bottle” cocktail inspired by a forgotten gem from the Manila Hotel, circa 1930’s.

NEW – Paper Plane (50 proof): Tennessee Rye Whiskey with a blend of two House-Made Amaros and Lemon – Balancing bright citrus notes with herbal undertones, performs aerial acrobatics for your tastebuds.

Negroni (72 proof): Gin, Bitter Liqueur, Sweet Vermouth – A Negroni with an opinion. A sip of this award-winning blend reveals each of its three components in fine form.

Oregon Old Fashioned (83 proof): Tennessee Rye Whiskey, Simple Syrup, and House-Made Bitters of Filbert & Fir – A balanced Old Fashioned with a bouquet that speaks to our fondness for the Pacific Northwest.

The Cosmos (50 proof): Vodka aged with Lime, Lemon, and Orange with a House-Made Cranberry Liqueur – Our aging process and house-made liqueur add a multi-dimensional take on the classic Cosmopolitan.

Martini (62 proof): Gin, Vermouth, House-Made Orange Bitters – A classic, versatile, and totally approachable martini that pairs beautifully with a twist of lemon or other garnish of your choosing.

Each bottled cocktail is available in three sizes: 750 ml bottles (12 cocktails), 200 ml bottles (3 cocktails), and 50 ml bottles (single cocktail) as well as a sampler set of five single cocktails. In addition to bottled cocktails, Straightaway released a line of three sparkling, canned Spritz cocktails in July. A fourth, the Last Word, was added to the collection recently.

Sparkling Wine-Based, Canned Spritz Cocktails by Straightaway include:

Aperitivo Spritz (15% ABV): Oregon Pinot Gris, Straightaway amaro with hints of citrus, orange and clove.

Negroni Spritz (15% ABV): Oregon Pinot Gris, Calisaya amaro with brambly botanical notes.

Fiore Spritz (15% ABV): Oregon Rosé, Iris amaro with notes of floral and grapefruit.

NEW – Last Word Spritz (15% ABV): Oregon Pinot Gris, locally made Chartreuse with hints of maraschino cherry and lime.

Spritz cocktails are available in 250ml cans (2 servings) as well as a gift set of all four cans. The Aperitivo Spritz is also available in a 750ml glass bottle (6 servings) for elegant tableside service.

Straightaway’s award-winning bottled cocktails can be purchased online at straightawaycocktails.com (wherever shipping of alcoholic beverages is allowed), fine liquor stores throughout Oregon, and at select premiere properties in Oregon including the Black Walnut Inn & Vineyard (Dundee), Hood River Hotel in (Hood River), and the Ace Hotel (Portland).

Straightaway wine-based Spritz cocktails are available at all New Seasons Market locations in Oregon and Washington, the Straightaway tasting room, and in their online shop.

Mini cocktail flights with thoughtfully paired, locally-made snacks can be purchased, along with bottles, cans, and fine glassware at their distillery tasting room, open seven days a week, at 901 SE Hawthorne Boulevard in Portland, Oregon. The Straightaway team and tasting room is available for events and private tastings.

About Straightaway

Straightaway believes that a good cocktail should never be out of reach. After years of “bootlegging” for friends, brand builder Cy Cain and drinks expert Casey Richwine co-founded Straightaway in December 2018 to allow more people to enjoy a perfectly balanced cocktail with the ease of opening a bottle or can. Made and sourced using the best grade ingredients, each Straightaway cocktail is thoughtfully built, honoring tradition and timeless recipes while adding a unique spin on the classics. Visit their distillery tasting room at 901 SE Hawthorne Boulevard in Portland, Oregon. Learn more about their award-winning ready-to-drink cocktails at straightawaycocktails.com and @straightawaycocktails.