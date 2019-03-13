Tamworth Distilling Launches Limited-Edition Bottled In Bond Applejack

TAMWORTH, N.H.— This March, spirits maverick Steven Grasse (creator of the Hendrick’s Gin and Sailor Jerry brands), and Tamworth Distilling and Mercantile are excited to release a seasonal run of their new Old Hampshire Apple Brandy, a “Bottled In Bond” rendition of their popular Old Hampshire Blended Applejack. Available this week at the distilleries shop and tasting room, the Old Hampshire Bottled In Bond Applejack was crafted in accordance with the American “Bottled in Bond” regulations put forth by President Grover Cleveland in 1897 just up the road from where Tamworth Distilling currently sits.

The Bottled in Bond Act of 1897 was the last bill of Grover Cleveland’s presidency and established a standard set of regulations for American distillers amid a time of spirits adulteration. The act calls for spirits of this federal designation to be the product of one distillation season, produced by one distiller at one distillery, then aged in a federally bonded warehouse under U.S. government supervision for at least four years at a 50 percent ABV or 100 proof.

Tamworth Distilling’s historically distilled apple brandy is aged in Canton Spirit Barrels from Kentucky with a number three char, which gives the spirit a caramel hue, noticeably deeper than other brandy products. Wisps of leather, tobacco and rosy stewed apples co-mingle on the nose, while cinnamon and clove characterize the palate finish. Old Hampshire Apple Brandy “Bottled In Bond” is a hearty applejack brandy that makes for a bold, rich and round sipping experience. For those with a more delicate palate, adding a dash of water unlocks the liquid’s softer vanilla and caramel notes.

Located just down the road from the former home of President Grover Cleveland, Tamworth Distilling and Mercantile made waves earlier this year with a campaign plea across television, radio, print and digital media to make Old Hampshire Blended Applejack the official state spirit New Hampshire. The petition quickly garnered political interest from Governor Sununu and Senator Bradley, committing to move the petition forward to help make the campaign ask a reality. The official state spirit bill will be voted upon in January 2019 by New Hampshire government officials and senate.

About Tamworth Distilling

Since the turn of the 20th century, Tamworth, New Hampshire has been a haven for artists, writers, thinkers and innovators ­– from Henry James and E. E. Cummings to President Grover Cleveland. The owner, Steven Grasse, found that this small town at the foot of the White Mountains is the perfect place to do some innovating of his own. Welcome to Tamworth Distilling: Our story is as old as America, planting our flag in the heart of a historic New Hampshire village. Steven Grasse set up his distillery in accordance to the land around it, not against it. What Tamworth Distillery takes, it gives back. And what they have, they give to you. Taking a cue from the 19th century Transcendentalists of New England, Tamworth Distilling pull its inspiration from the surrounding atmosphere. Their recipes are born from the crops they grow, and the histories buried in the soil below.