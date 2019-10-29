Tanteo Tequila Introduces Its First-Ever Blanco Expression

NEW YORK– Tanteo Tequila, the only distillery owned by its cooperative of agave farmers, announces the release of Tanteo Blanco Tequila, bottled at 85 proof and joining their existing line of all-natural infused expressions including Jalapeño, Chipotle and Habanero.

All Tanteo Tequilas are made from fair trade, 100% Blue Weber agave, then distilled utilizing traditional cooking methods and open-air fermentation. With an emphasis on fair labor practices and supporting local women, the Tanteo Tequila distillery is credited with revitalizing the small town of Juanacatlán where it is located.

“To make our spicy infusions, we start by producing a higher proof blanco tequila. Our steadfast commitment to quality and integrity throughout the entire process hasn’t gone unnoticed – so when many friends of the distillery asked us to bottle the blanco, we knew we had to bring it stateside,” says CEO and Master Blender Neil Grosscup.

On the nose, Tanteo Blanco Tequila is floral and sweet with a hint of tropical fruits including mango, pineapple and guava. The entry is bright and zippy, revealing notes of black pepper and minerality on the palate to balance the sweetness of the agave. With a bold yet silky mouthfeel, Tanteo Blanco Tequila departs with a long and vibrant finish, offering notes of tropical fruit.

“We specifically designed Tanteo Blanco Tequila to improve a traditional margarita, with its higher proof and perfect balance of floral, sweet agave and mineral notes mixing seamlessly,” Grosscup continues.

Tanteo Blanco Tequila (SRP: $39.99) is now available in New York and California via the Tanteo Tequila website, as well as at select retailers and on-premise accounts, with nationwide availability to follow in 2020.

About Tanteo Tequila

Tanteo Tequila is the 100% agave tequila crafted to make the perfect margarita, whether spicy or traditional. With spicy Jalapeño, smoky Chipotle, extra spicy Habanero and higher proof Blanco, Tanteo is distilled, infused, and bottled by hand in the hills of Jalisco, Mexico. The result is an award-winning artisanal product that is anything but ordinary. Tanteo was launched in January 2009 by the Tanteo Spirits Company and is available in bars, restaurants and spirits shops across the United States.