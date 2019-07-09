Tattersall Distilling, Chef Justin Sutherland Launch Whiskey Collaboration Signature Series

MINNEAPOLIS— Tattersall Distilling, the award-winning Twin Cities craft distillery, announced the launch of a straight single malt whiskey made in collaboration with Chef Justin Sutherland. Sutherland is best known for competing on Bravo’s Top Chef Season 16 , as well as his roles as Culinary Consultant for Allianz Field and as Managing Partner of Madison Restaurant Group. This marks the first spirit in Tattersall’s “Signature Series” collection, which features collaborations between the distillery and notable artists and artisans.

An avid whiskey enthusiast, Sutherland wanted to create a locally made spirit that he could enjoy, and share with fellow whiskey enthusiasts, as well as serve at his restaurants. Working with Tattersall head distiller, Bentley Gilman, and founder, Jon Kreidler, the three selected a blend of three different straight, single malt whiskeys, distilled and aged for over two years in Minnesota white oak barrels. The individual single malts consisted of mesquite-smoked (60%), applewood-smoked (30%) and chocolate-malted (10%) straight barley whiskeys. The mash bill for the individual whiskeys consists of ~90% malted barley and ~10% smoked malt. Blended to Sutherland’s specifications, the whiskey is a 110 proof single malt with sweet notes from the apple, a dry, smokey earthiness from the mesquite, reminiscent of classic BBQ and finished with chocolate undertones that really round out the spirit.

“It is a thrill to have worked with the Tattersall team to create such an amazing whiskey,” said Sutherland. “I can’t wait to toast and share drinks of my whiskey with friends, fellow whiskey enthusiasts and guests in my restaurants.”The limited edition whiskey w ill be available at several of Sutherland’s restaurants; Handsome Hog, Ox-Cart Arcade + Rooftop, Public Kitchen + Bar, The Fitz, Gray Duck Tavern, Fire & Whiskey, and Pearl & the Thief , opening in downtown Minneapolis later this summer. Priced at $49.99 in a 750ml bottle, it will also be stocked at select liquor stores including France-44 and Lowertown Liquors, and will be available to ship nation-wide via France44.com.

First unveiled at the Aspen Food & Wine Festival last week, Sutherland’s Signature Series Whiskey will be released during a celebration at Tattersall Distilling on Tuesday, June 25th.

About Tattersall Distilling

Founded just under four years ago, Tattersall’s portfolio has grown to more than 30 all-natural spirits and liqueurs available in 21 states. Products are always made from the best ingredients available, which are locally sourced whenever possible. As such, Tattersall has gained national recognition with top honors at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, American Craft Spirits Association Awards, American Distilling Institute Awards and more.

About Justin Sutherland

Chef Justin Sutherland is a managing partner of the Madison Restaurant Group in Saint Paul, MN. He currently oversees culinary operations for seven restaurants and his food truck. Additionally, he is the culinary consultant for the newly constructed Allianz Field soccer stadium. Sutherland built his reputation for excellence at The Handsome Hog in Lowertown, Saint Paul. After a win on “ Iron Chef America, ” he was called to compete on “ Bravo’s Top Chef Season 16.” Sutherland still resides in his hometown of Saint Paul, where he developed his passion for cooking at a young age.