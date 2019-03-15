Tattersall Distilling Enters Four New States

MINNEAPOLIS– Tattersall Distilling, the award-winning all-natural distillery based in the Twin Cities, announced its expanding distribution to four new states including Texas, Kentucky, Tennessee and New Jersey. This brings the distillery’s distribution to 22 states around the country. Tattersall is concurrently adding more mashing, fermenting and distilling equipment, doubling their capacity to produce and age brown spirits.

“We couldn’t be more excited about the new partnerships we’ve formed,” said Jon Kreidler, founder and chief officer of Tattersall Distilling. “We’re proud to be working with some of the strongest and most cutting-edge distributors to bring our products to a handful of the most vibrant and fastest growing markets across the country.”

The initial launch will focus on select markets including Houston and San Antonio, Texas with SilverEagle Distributors, Louisville and Lexington, Kentucky with Dauntless Distributing, Nashville, Tennessee with AJAX-Turner and New Jersey with Gallo Wine Sales of New Jersey. The partnership with Silver Eagle is unique as it comes on the announcement of their portfolio expansion in the spirits world. Likewise, it is the first time that Gallo Wine Sales has added a craft distillery to their portfolio.

Founded just three years ago, Tattersall’s portfolio has grown to more than 30 all-natural spirits and liqueurs. Products are always made from the best ingredients available, which are locally sourced whenever possible. As such, Tattersall has gained national recognition with top honors at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, American Craft Spirits Association Awards, American Distilling Institute Awards and more.

In addition, Tattersall is heavily focused on sustainability and reducing its carbon footprint. Working with Hennepin County and the City of Minneapolis, the distillery implemented a comprehensive organics program to compost botanicals, food waste, straws and disposable cups. Plus, all spent grains are used as feed at a local pig farm. Not only are ingredients sourced locally for quality and taste, but to help reduce transportation emissions and support local producers.