Tattersall Distilling Featured on Inc. 5000 List, Wraps Capital Raise

MINNEAPOLIS– Inc. magazine has revealed that Tattersall Distilling is no. 1632 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

“We’re incredibly excited to be included on the Inc. 5000 list,” said Jon Kreidler, founder and chief officer of Tattersall Distilling. “Our inclusion on this list is a testament to our staff and the passion they bring every day. As we continue to grow, they help us continue to raise the bar.We know the best is yet to come.”

This announcement comes as Tattersall completes a multi-million dollar equity raise which will help fund growth and allow for continued expansion. The focus of the growth capital is being used in three main areas; hiring additional salespeople in key markets across the country, increasing production capacity for its growing whiskey portfolio and expanding its footprint at the Thorp Building.

Three regional salespeople are being added to the Tattersall team, focusing on the upper Midwest, greater Chicago and Milwaukee, as well as Tennessee and Kentucky. With a grass-roots approach to tastings, these staff members are an integral part of ensuring that Tattersall is well integrated into each market. To date, Tattersall can be found across 23 states.With continued growth on the horizon, additional announcements of new markets will be made later this year.

Roughly 7,000 additional square feet will be added to its Northeast headquarters, bringing the total square footage to just under 40,000. This additional space will be divided between a 2,000 sq ft event space and a new barrel room. The event space will be used for both ticketed events and private parties. Slotted to open late Fall, booking inquiries are currently being taken for the holiday season. The remaining space will be allocated as additional barrel storage, allowing the company to more than double its current storage, which is currently just over 1,000 barrels aging on-site. With a deep focus on Tattersall’s whiskey portfolio, this will allow for additional experimentation and production of aged spirits. The additional storage need was driven by recent production increases due to the addition of more cooking, fermenting and distilling equipment. This will allow for the boosted capacity and output needed to meet growing demand.

Off-site, construction of a Tattersall-inspired airport tasting room is underway at the Minneapolis-Saint-Paul International Airport. Located in Terminal 1 near gate A, it is modeled after Tattersall’s cocktail room and has been designed in collaboration with HMS Host, who wil lmanage the day-to-day operations. It will feature a selection of cocktails designed by Tattersall and light fare. The tasting room is slotted to open this October. With even more in the works, Tattersall Distilling will announce the launch of two new products this Fall.

About Tattersall Distilling

Founded just under four years ago, Tattersall’s portfolio has grown to more than 30 all-natural spirits and liqueurs available in 23 states. Products are always made from the best ingredients available, which are locally sourced whenever possible. As such, Tattersall has gained national recognition with top honors at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, American Craft Spirits Association Awards, American Distilling Institute Awards and more.

About the Inc. 5000

The 2019 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2015 and 2018. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2015. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2018. The minimum revenue required for 2015 is $100,000; the minimum for 2018 is $2 million. More information about the Inc. 5000 can be found at inc.com/inc5000.