Tattersall Distilling Launches Bottled Old Fashioned

MINNEAPOLIS– Award-winning craft distillery, Tattersall Distilling, has announced the launch of their first bottled ready-to-drink product: Old Fashioned. Perfected in their cocktail room over the past four and a half years, this bottled cocktail features their signature Rye whiskey, made from 100% Minnesota-grown rye that’s been aged in charredAmerican White Oak barrels. It’s then blended with Tattersall Sour Cherry Liqueur, aromatic bitters, a dash of orange zest and sugar. With an aroma of citrus and baking spices, TattersallOld Fashioned makes for a perfectly balanced cocktail.

“We can’t wait to share one of our best selling cocktails with people beyond our cocktail room,” says founder and chief operator of Tattersall, Dan Oskey. “With nothing more than a glass and ice needed, it’s perfect for celebrations, dinner with friends, or to cap off a fall day.”

Tattersall’s Old Fashioned will be sold for $34.99 in a 750ml bottle and clocks in at 35% ABV or 70 proof. Hitting shelves today, it is available for purchase at select retailers found at tattersalldistilling.com/tattersall-finder/. Tattersall’s Old Fashioned is best served simply over ice.

Tattersall’s Old Fashioned comes following the launch of their Bootlegger, which saw success this summer as a two-ingredient craft cocktail. Noting the rising demand for simple, high-quality cocktails, Tattersall is one of the few microdistilleries using house-made spirits and all-natural ingredients to meet this need.

About Tattersall Distilling

Founded just four years ago, Tattersall’s portfolio has grown to more than 30 all-natural spirits and liqueurs available in 23 states. Products are always made from the best ingredients available, which are locally sourced whenever possible. As such, Tattersall has gained national recognition with top honors at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, American CraftSpirits Association Awards, American Distilling Institute Awards and more. Recently, Tattersall was named on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies in America. For more information visit tattersalldistilling.com or follow them on Instagram and Facebook @tattersalldistilling.